Facility Coding Exam Review 2013

With the expert insight of leading coding educator Carol J. Buck, this complete exam review highlights the content you’ll need to master to pass the AHIMA CCS certification exam and take your coding career to the next step. CCS Coding Exam Review 2013: The Certification Step with ICD-9-CM features an easy-to-follow outline format that guides you through the anatomy, terminology, and pathophysiology for each organ system; reimbursement concepts; an overview of CPT, ICD-9-CM, and HCPCS coding; and more. Two full practice exams and a final exam modeled on the actual CCS exam simulate the testing experience and help prepare you for success.