Facility Coding Exam Review 2013 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455722884, 9780323241182

Facility Coding Exam Review 2013

1st Edition

The Certification Step with ICD-9-CM

Authors: Carol Buck
eBook ISBN: 9780323241182
eBook ISBN: 9781455774906
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 11th December 2012
Page Count: 640
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

With the expert insight of leading coding educator Carol J. Buck, this complete exam review highlights the content you’ll need to master to pass the AHIMA CCS certification exam and take your coding career to the next step. CCS Coding Exam Review 2013: The Certification Step with ICD-9-CM features an easy-to-follow outline format that guides you through the anatomy, terminology, and pathophysiology for each organ system; reimbursement concepts; an overview of CPT, ICD-9-CM, and HCPCS coding; and more. Two full practice exams and a final exam modeled on the actual CCS exam simulate the testing experience and help prepare you for success.

Key Features

  • Companion Evolve website includes electronic practice exams that simulate the actual AHIMA exam experience to help you overcome test anxiety.

    • Pre-, post-, and final exams allow you to track your learning.

    • Answers and rationales reinforce your understanding of coding concepts.

    • Updates, study tips, and helpful web links aid your understanding.

  • Comprehensive CCS coverage highlights essential information for passing the AHIMA CCS exam, accompanied by detailed figures, for the most efficient exam review.

  • Concise outline format gives you quick and easy access to content and helps you make the most of your study time.

Table of Contents

Success Strategies

Course Syllabus and Student Calendar

Unit 1: Anatomy, Terminology, and Pathophysiology

  1. Integumentary System

  2. Musculoskeletal System

  3. Respiratory System

  4. Cardiovascular System

  5. Female Genital System and Pregnancy

  6. Male Genital System

  7. Urinary System

  8. Digestive System

  9. Mediastinum and Diaphragm

  10. Hemic and Lymphatic System

  11. Endocrine System

  12. Nervous System

  13. Senses

  14. Unit 1 Quiz Answers

Unit 2: Reimbursement Issues and Data Quality

  1. Reimbursement Issues

  2. National Correct Coding Initiative (NCCI)

  3. Ambulatory Payment Classifications (APCs)

  4. Prospective Payment Systems (PPS)

  5. Medicare Severity Diagnosis-Related Groups (MS-DRG)

  6. Post Acute Transfer

  7. Present on Admission Indicator (POA)

  8. Hospital-Acquired Conditions (HAC)

  9. Revenue Codes

  10. Data Quality

  11. Office of the Inspector General (OIG)

  12. Managed Health Care

  13. Abbreviations

  14. Reimbursement Terminology

  15. Reimbursement Quiz

  16. Reimbursement Quiz Answers

Unit 3: Overview of CPT, ICD-9-CM, and HCPCS Coding

  1. Introduction to Medical Coding

  2. CPT

  3. HCPCS Coding

  4. ICD-9-CM Overview

  5. Using ICD-9-CM

  6. ICD-9-CM Chapters 1-10

  7. ICD-9-CM Chapters 11-14

  8. ICD-9-CM Chapters 15-21

  9. Outpatient Coding

  10. ICD-9-PCS, Reporting Inpatient Procedures

Unit 4: Coding Challenge

  1. Examinations

  2. Guidelines

  3. Pre-Examination and Post-Examination

  4. Final Examination

  5. Grading of the Examination

  6. Acuity Sheet

  7. Pre-/Post-Examination, Part II

  8. Final Examination, Part II

Appendix A: Resources (Web-Based)

Appendix B: Medical Terminology

Appendix C: Combining Forms

Appendix D: Prefixes

Appendix E: Suffixes

Appendix F: Abbreviations

Appendix G: Further Text Resources

Appendix H: Pharmacology Review

Appendix I: Practice Exercises Answers and Rationales

Index

Details

No. of pages:
640
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323241182
eBook ISBN:
9781455774906

About the Author

Carol Buck

Affiliations and Expertise

Former Program Director, Medical Secretarial Programs, Northwest Technical College, East Grand Forks, MN

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.