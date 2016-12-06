Facial Scar Management, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323496476, 9780323496575

Facial Scar Management, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 25-1

1st Edition

Authors: David Hom
eBook ISBN: 9780323496575
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323496476
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th December 2016
Description

This issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, guest edited by Dr. David Hom of the University of Cincinnati, is devoted to Facial Scar Management. Articles in this outstanding issue will focus on scar treatment of the forehead, periorbital region, cheek, nose, perioral and chin region, auricle region, scalp, neck, and oral mucosa. The issue will also address soft tissue management to minimize scarring, new scar treatments using lasers, and skin color and pigmentation in ethnic skin.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323496575
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323496476

About the Authors

David Hom Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Cincinnati

