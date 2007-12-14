Facial Rejuvenation Surgery with DVD - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323048309

Facial Rejuvenation Surgery with DVD

1st Edition

Authors: Barry Jones Rajiv Grover
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323048309
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 14th December 2007
Page Count: 168
Description

This state-of-the-art reference is your step-by-step visual guide to the very latest approaches to face lift surgery. Full-color photographs and a complementary DVD of operative video clips detail Dr. Jones's techniques, including his variations on the extended SMAS facelift or lateral SMAS-ectomy, volumetric and short scar facelift, and endoscopic approaches.

Key Features

  • Features full-color sequential photographs of each technique for a step-by-step approach to procedures.
  • Includes a one hour DVD of procedural video clips to supplement your knowledge and help you hone your surgical skills.
  • Presents Dr. Jones's preferred procedures in detail, offering you the best "how-to-do-it" advice, so you can achieve optimal outcomes and minimize scarring and recovery time for your patients.
  • Offers authoritative advice on which facelift option is right for each patient based on relevant clinical anatomy to help you develop an individual approach to every case.
  • Provides detailed discussions on the most frequently performed facelift procedures so you can avoid complications.
  • Uses a liberal amount of full-color pre-, intra-, and post-operative photographs so you know exactly what to expect.
  • Covers how to approach revision surgery for better outcomes.
  • Discusses how to set up a practice, record clinical photographs and notes, perform patient selections, and avoid litigation.

Table of Contents

Preface

Dedication

Acknowledgements

SECTION 1

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: The initial consultation

Chapter 3: Surgical equipment and operating theatre set-up

Chapter 4: Anaesthesia and sedation

SECTION 2

Chapter 1: Anatomical considerations

Chapter 2: Pre-operative preparation

Chapter 3: SMASectomy

Chapter 4: Limited scar technique

Chapter 5: Subperiosteal and volumentric procedures

SECTION 3

Chapter 1: Endoscopic Browlift

Chapter 2: Blepharoplasty

SECTION 4

Chapter 1: Complications and how to avoid them

Chapter 2: Avoiding litigation

Index

About the Authors

Barry Jones

Consultant, Craniofacial Surgery, Hospital for Sick Children, Great Ormond, London, UK

Rajiv Grover

