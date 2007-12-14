Facial Rejuvenation Surgery with DVD
1st Edition
Description
This state-of-the-art reference is your step-by-step visual guide to the very latest approaches to face lift surgery. Full-color photographs and a complementary DVD of operative video clips detail Dr. Jones's techniques, including his variations on the extended SMAS facelift or lateral SMAS-ectomy, volumetric and short scar facelift, and endoscopic approaches.
Key Features
- Features full-color sequential photographs of each technique for a step-by-step approach to procedures.
- Includes a one hour DVD of procedural video clips to supplement your knowledge and help you hone your surgical skills.
- Presents Dr. Jones's preferred procedures in detail, offering you the best "how-to-do-it" advice, so you can achieve optimal outcomes and minimize scarring and recovery time for your patients.
- Offers authoritative advice on which facelift option is right for each patient based on relevant clinical anatomy to help you develop an individual approach to every case.
- Provides detailed discussions on the most frequently performed facelift procedures so you can avoid complications.
- Uses a liberal amount of full-color pre-, intra-, and post-operative photographs so you know exactly what to expect.
- Covers how to approach revision surgery for better outcomes.
- Discusses how to set up a practice, record clinical photographs and notes, perform patient selections, and avoid litigation.
Table of Contents
Preface
Dedication
Acknowledgements
SECTION 1
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: The initial consultation
Chapter 3: Surgical equipment and operating theatre set-up
Chapter 4: Anaesthesia and sedation
SECTION 2
Chapter 1: Anatomical considerations
Chapter 2: Pre-operative preparation
Chapter 3: SMASectomy
Chapter 4: Limited scar technique
Chapter 5: Subperiosteal and volumentric procedures
SECTION 3
Chapter 1: Endoscopic Browlift
Chapter 2: Blepharoplasty
SECTION 4
Chapter 1: Complications and how to avoid them
Chapter 2: Avoiding litigation
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 168
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2008
- Published:
- 14th December 2007
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323048309
About the Authors
Barry Jones
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, Craniofacial Surgery, Hospital for Sick Children, Great Ormond, London, UK
Rajiv Grover
