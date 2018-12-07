Facial Palsy: Diagnostic and Therapeutic Management, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323642156, 9780323642385

Facial Palsy: Diagnostic and Therapeutic Management, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 51-6

1st Edition

Authors: Teresa O Nate Jowett
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323642156
eBook ISBN: 9780323642385
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th December 2018
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. The Importance and Psychology of Facial Expression
2. General Approach to Facial Palsy
3. Outcomes Tracking in Facial Palsy
4. Medical Management of Acute Facial Palsy
5. Surgical Management of Acute Facial Palsy
6. Management of Flaccid Facial Paralysis for Less than 2 Years
7. Management of Long-Standing Flaccid Facial Palsy: Periocular Considerations
8. Management of Long-Standing Flaccid Facial Palsy: Midface/Smile - Locoregional Muscle Transfer
9. Free Gracilis Transfer and Static Facial Suspension for Mid-Facial Reanimation in Long-Standing Flaccid Facial Palsy
10. Management of Long-Standing Flaccid Facial Palsy: Brow, Midface, and Lower Lip
11. Facial Rehabilitation: Evaluation and Treatment strategies for the Patient with Facial Palsy
12. Surgical Management of Post-Paralysis Facial Palsy / Synkinesis
13. Management of Facial Nerve Schwannoma
14. Management of Vestibular Schwannoma (including NF2): Otologic and Facial Nerve Considerations
15. Management of Bilateral Facial Palsy (NF2, Moebius) (Facial Reanimation)

Description

This issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Teresa M. O, Nate Jowett and Tessa Hadlock, is devoted to Facial Nerve Paralysis: Causes, Prevention, Reanimation, and Rehabilitation. Articles in this outstanding issue include: The Importance and Psychology of Facial Expression; General Approach to Facial Palsy; Outcomes Tracking in Facial Palsy; Medical Management of Acute Facial Palsy; Surgical Management of Acute Facial Palsy; Management of Flaccid Facial Paralysis for Less than Two Years; Management of Long-Standing Flaccid Facial Palsy: Periocular Considerations; Management of Long-Standing Flaccid Facial Palsy: Midface/Smile - locoregional muscle transfer; Management of Long-Standing Flaccid Facial Palsy: Midface /Smile and Static Sling; Management of Long-Standing Flaccid Facial Palsy: Brow, Midface, and Lower Lip; Medical Management of Post-Paralysis Facial Palsy/Synkinesis; Surgical Management of Post-Paralysis Facial Palsy/Synkinesis; Management of Facial Nerve Schwannoma; Management of Vestibular Schwannoma: Otologic and Facial Nerve Considerations; and Management of Bilateral Facial Palsy. CME is also available for Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
7th December 2018
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323642156
eBook ISBN:
9780323642385

About the Authors

Teresa O

Affiliations and Expertise

Otolaryngologist, Vascular Birthmark Institute of New York at Lenox Hill; Otolaryngologist, Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital, New York New York

Nate Jowett

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Otolaryngology, Harvard Medical School; Clinical Associate, Massachusetts Eye and Ear, Boston Massachusetts

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.