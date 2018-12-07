Facial Palsy: Diagnostic and Therapeutic Management, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 51-6
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. The Importance and Psychology of Facial Expression
2. General Approach to Facial Palsy
3. Outcomes Tracking in Facial Palsy
4. Medical Management of Acute Facial Palsy
5. Surgical Management of Acute Facial Palsy
6. Management of Flaccid Facial Paralysis for Less than 2 Years
7. Management of Long-Standing Flaccid Facial Palsy: Periocular Considerations
8. Management of Long-Standing Flaccid Facial Palsy: Midface/Smile - Locoregional Muscle Transfer
9. Free Gracilis Transfer and Static Facial Suspension for Mid-Facial Reanimation in Long-Standing Flaccid Facial Palsy
10. Management of Long-Standing Flaccid Facial Palsy: Brow, Midface, and Lower Lip
11. Facial Rehabilitation: Evaluation and Treatment strategies for the Patient with Facial Palsy
12. Surgical Management of Post-Paralysis Facial Palsy / Synkinesis
13. Management of Facial Nerve Schwannoma
14. Management of Vestibular Schwannoma (including NF2): Otologic and Facial Nerve Considerations
15. Management of Bilateral Facial Palsy (NF2, Moebius) (Facial Reanimation)
Description
This issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Teresa M. O, Nate Jowett and Tessa Hadlock, is devoted to Facial Nerve Paralysis: Causes, Prevention, Reanimation, and Rehabilitation. Articles in this outstanding issue include: The Importance and Psychology of Facial Expression; General Approach to Facial Palsy; Outcomes Tracking in Facial Palsy; Medical Management of Acute Facial Palsy; Surgical Management of Acute Facial Palsy; Management of Flaccid Facial Paralysis for Less than Two Years; Management of Long-Standing Flaccid Facial Palsy: Periocular Considerations; Management of Long-Standing Flaccid Facial Palsy: Midface/Smile - locoregional muscle transfer; Management of Long-Standing Flaccid Facial Palsy: Midface /Smile and Static Sling; Management of Long-Standing Flaccid Facial Palsy: Brow, Midface, and Lower Lip; Medical Management of Post-Paralysis Facial Palsy/Synkinesis; Surgical Management of Post-Paralysis Facial Palsy/Synkinesis; Management of Facial Nerve Schwannoma; Management of Vestibular Schwannoma: Otologic and Facial Nerve Considerations; and Management of Bilateral Facial Palsy. CME is also available for Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 7th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323642385
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323642156
About the Authors
Teresa O Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Otolaryngologist, Vascular Birthmark Institute of New York at Lenox Hill; Otolaryngologist, Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital, New York New York
Nate Jowett Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Otolaryngology, Harvard Medical School; Clinical Associate, Massachusetts Eye and Ear, Boston Massachusetts