Facial Gender Affirmation Surgery, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 27-2

This issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, Guest Edited by Dr. Michael Somenek, is devoted to Facial Gender Affirmation Surgery. Articles in this timely issue include: Gender-Related Facial Analysis; Hormonal, Medical, and Non-surgical Aspects of Gender Reassignment; Preparing for Facial Feminization Surgery: Timing; Cheek Augmentation Techniques; Forehead and Orbital Rim Remodeling; Midfacial Bony Remodeling; Hairline Considerations for the Transgender Patient; Lower Jaw Recontouring; Chin Reshaping Techniques; Rhinoplasty for the Transgender Patient; Lip Lift Techniques; and Thyroid Cartilage Recontouring.