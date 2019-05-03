Facial Gender Affirmation Surgery, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 27-2
1st Edition
Authors: Michael Somenek
eBook ISBN: 9780323655224
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323655217
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd May 2019
Description
This issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, Guest Edited by Dr. Michael Somenek, is devoted to Facial Gender Affirmation Surgery. Articles in this timely issue include: Gender-Related Facial Analysis; Hormonal, Medical, and Non-surgical Aspects of Gender Reassignment; Preparing for Facial Feminization Surgery: Timing; Cheek Augmentation Techniques; Forehead and Orbital Rim Remodeling; Midfacial Bony Remodeling; Hairline Considerations for the Transgender Patient; Lower Jaw Recontouring; Chin Reshaping Techniques; Rhinoplasty for the Transgender Patient; Lip Lift Techniques; and Thyroid Cartilage Recontouring.
Details
About the Authors
Michael Somenek Author
Affiliations and Expertise
SomenekMD-Advanced Facial Plastic Surgery, Washington, DC
