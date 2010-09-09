Facelifts for Special Libraries
1st Edition
A Practical Guide to Revitalizing Diverse Physical and Digital Spaces
Chapter 1: Prepare
Assess your strengths
Assess your surroundings
Understand the needs of your users
Chapter 2: Build a great project team
Collaborating with other departments to meet patron needs
How project knowledge transfers within project teams
Knowledge management benchmarks for the team
The importance of tacit knowledge within the team
Successful consultation
Dealing with different personalities within the team
Team learning
The architect on the team
Chapter 3: Plan your project
Important project management techniques
Risk identification and management
Project manager competencies
Budgeting basics
Clearly define project scope, goals and objectives
Identify existing expertise
Cost savings
Chapter 4: Develop a layout
Furnishings
Circulation and reference desk and staff work space
User work space: computer desks, study areas and spaces for collaboration
Shelving
Chapter 5: Interior design basics
The relationship between elements within the space
The importance of colour
Lighting
Flooring
Finishing touches
Chapter 6: Revitalising your digital environment
Planning your digital renovation
Renovating your web or intranet presence – simple techniques for keeping your users coming back to your website
To change or not to change – revitalising the library management system
Evaluating your current LMS or selecting a new one
Open source vs. proprietary LMSs
Other tools and techniques for revitalising your digital space
Chapter 7: Project completion and final thoughts
Libraries/information centres are continuously evolving to keep up with rapid changes in information gathering, processing, and distribution. Corporate and non-profit special libraries face special challenges in revitalizing their physical space and providing efficient access to digital content. This book provides solo-librarians or special library managers with practical advice as to revitalize their libraries both in the physical space and the digital space. The book uses case studies, surveys and literature review to provide practical, innovative and evidence-based information to help special librarians develop information centres that will remain relevant to their organizations.
- Written from an evidence-based perspective
- Each section includes case studies, interviews or examples from libraries and librarians
- Written specifically for special librarians
Practitioner and students of Library and Information Science
- No. of pages:
- 180
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2010
- Published:
- 9th September 2010
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780630427
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843345916
With this book to hand, a novice in space renovation can tackle any library renovation project with confidence, Australian Library Journal
This book will be helpful for students of information management at all levels. It offers something for the novice, as well as for librarians with some experience of library renovations., Australian Library Journal
Dawn Bassett Author
Dawn Bassett, BA, MLIS, earned her Masters of Library and Information Studies from the School of Library, Archival and Information Studies and has worked mainly as a professional corporate librarian in both for profit and not-for-profit special libraries - but has also worked in academic libraries and as an independent researcher.
Canadian Grain Commission
Jenny Fry Author
Jenny Fry, MA, MLIS, is an Information Services Librarian, Surrey Public Library. Jenny earned her Masters in Library and Information Studies from the School of Library, Archival and Information Studies at the University of British Columbia in 1999. She has worked in a variety of non-profit, corporate, and public libraries, including five years as the solo librarian for the BC Institute Against Family Violence.
Surrey Public Library
Brooke Ballantyne-Scott Author
Brooke Brooke Ballantyne-Scott, BA, MLIS is Colleague, Clinical Librarian for British Columbia Mental Health and Addiction Services. Brooke manages library sites at both Riverview Hospital and the Forensic Psychiatric Services Commission in Coquitlam, BC. The library provides mental health and addiction reference services to any professional working in the field on mental health and/or addictions in the province of British Columbia.
British Columbia Mental Health and Addiction Services, Canada