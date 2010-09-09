Facelifts for Special Libraries - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843345916, 9781780630427

Facelifts for Special Libraries

1st Edition

A Practical Guide to Revitalizing Diverse Physical and Digital Spaces

Authors: Dawn Bassett Jenny Fry Brooke Ballantyne-Scott
eBook ISBN: 9781780630427
Paperback ISBN: 9781843345916
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 9th September 2010
Page Count: 180
Table of Contents

List of figures

Acknowledgements

About the authors

Preface

Chapter 1: Prepare

Assess your strengths

Assess your surroundings

Understand the needs of your users

Notes

Chapter 2: Build a great project team

Collaborating with other departments to meet patron needs

How project knowledge transfers within project teams

Knowledge management benchmarks for the team

The importance of tacit knowledge within the team

Successful consultation

Dealing with different personalities within the team

Team learning

The architect on the team

Chapter 3: Plan your project

Important project management techniques

Risk identification and management

Project manager competencies

Budgeting basics

Clearly define project scope, goals and objectives

Identify existing expertise

Cost savings

Chapter 4: Develop a layout

Furnishings

Circulation and reference desk and staff work space

User work space: computer desks, study areas and spaces for collaboration

Shelving

Chapter 5: Interior design basics

The relationship between elements within the space

The importance of colour

Lighting

Flooring

Finishing touches

Chapter 6: Revitalising your digital environment

Planning your digital renovation

Renovating your web or intranet presence – simple techniques for keeping your users coming back to your website

To change or not to change – revitalising the library management system

Evaluating your current LMS or selecting a new one

Open source vs. proprietary LMSs

Other tools and techniques for revitalising your digital space

Chapter 7: Project completion and final thoughts

Index

Description

Libraries/information centres are continuously evolving to keep up with rapid changes in information gathering, processing, and distribution. Corporate and non-profit special libraries face special challenges in revitalizing their physical space and providing efficient access to digital content. This book provides solo-librarians or special library managers with practical advice as to revitalize their libraries both in the physical space and the digital space. The book uses case studies, surveys and literature review to provide practical, innovative and evidence-based information to help special librarians develop information centres that will remain relevant to their organizations.

Key Features

  • Written from an evidence-based perspective
  • Each section includes case studies, interviews or examples from libraries and librarians
  • Written specifically for special librarians

Readership

Practitioner and students of Library and Information Science

Reviews

With this book to hand, a novice in space renovation can tackle any library renovation project with confidence, Australian Library Journal
This book will be helpful for students of information management at all levels. It offers something for the novice, as well as for librarians with some experience of library renovations., Australian Library Journal

About the Authors

Dawn Bassett Author

Dawn Bassett, BA, MLIS, earned her Masters of Library and Information Studies from the School of Library, Archival and Information Studies and has worked mainly as a professional corporate librarian in both for profit and not-for-profit special libraries - but has also worked in academic libraries and as an independent researcher.

Affiliations and Expertise

Canadian Grain Commission

Jenny Fry Author

Jenny Fry, MA, MLIS, is an Information Services Librarian, Surrey Public Library. Jenny earned her Masters in Library and Information Studies from the School of Library, Archival and Information Studies at the University of British Columbia in 1999. She has worked in a variety of non-profit, corporate, and public libraries, including five years as the solo librarian for the BC Institute Against Family Violence.

Affiliations and Expertise

Surrey Public Library

Brooke Ballantyne-Scott Author

Brooke Brooke Ballantyne-Scott, BA, MLIS is Colleague, Clinical Librarian for British Columbia Mental Health and Addiction Services. Brooke manages library sites at both Riverview Hospital and the Forensic Psychiatric Services Commission in Coquitlam, BC. The library provides mental health and addiction reference services to any professional working in the field on mental health and/or addictions in the province of British Columbia.

Affiliations and Expertise

British Columbia Mental Health and Addiction Services, Canada

