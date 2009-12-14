Facelift: Current Approaches, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, Volume 17-4
1st Edition
Authors: Stephen Prendiville
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437712162
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 14th December 2009
Description
Topics include: Concomitant Resurfacing and Facial Implants in Facelift; Complications of Facelift; Anesthesia and Facility in Facelift; Concomitant Fillers in Facelift; Short Scar Vertical U Lift; Deep Plane Facelift; SMAS Facelift Technique; Neck Contouring; Facelift and the Heavy Face; Male Facelift; Pearls in Facelift Management.
About the Authors
Stephen Prendiville Author
