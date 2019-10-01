Facelift, An Issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery, Volume 46-4
1st Edition
Editors: James Zins Ali Charafeddine
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323697460
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st October 2019
Description
This issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery, guest edited by Drs. James E. Zins and Ali Charafeddine, is devoted to Facelift. Topics in this issue include: Applied Anatomy of the Face; SMAS Plication and Fat Compartment; Smasectomy; Extended SMAS; Minimal Access Cranial Suspension (MACS) lift; High SMAS; Facelift in Patients with Massive Weight Loss; Necklift; Neck Platysma Flaps; Facial Filler Anatomy; Threadlift; Combination Facelift /Lasers; Deep Plane Facelift; and Patient Reported Outcomes on Facelift surgery (FACE Q).
About the Editors
James Zins Editor
Ali Charafeddine Editor
