Facelift, An Issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery, Volume 46-4

This issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery, guest edited by Drs. James E. Zins and Ali Charafeddine, is devoted to Facelift. Topics in this issue include: Applied Anatomy of the Face; SMAS Plication and Fat Compartment; Smasectomy; Extended SMAS; Minimal Access Cranial Suspension (MACS) lift; High SMAS; Facelift in Patients with Massive Weight Loss; Necklift; Neck Platysma Flaps; Facial Filler Anatomy; Threadlift; Combination Facelift /Lasers; Deep Plane Facelift; and Patient Reported Outcomes on Facelift surgery (FACE Q).