Face Detection and Recognition on Mobile Devices - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124170452, 9780124171282

Face Detection and Recognition on Mobile Devices

1st Edition

Authors: Haowei Liu
eBook ISBN: 9780124171282
Paperback ISBN: 9780124170452
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 25th November 2014
Page Count: 44
Description

This hands-on guide gives an overview of computer vision and enables engineers to understand the implications and challenges behind mobile platform design choices. Using face-related algorithms as examples, the author surveys and illustrates how design choices and algorithms can be geared towards developing power-saving and efficient applications on resource constrained mobile platforms.

Key Features

  • Presents algorithms for face detection and recognition
  • Explains applications of facial technologies on mobile devices
  • Includes an overview of other computer vision technologies

Readership

Researchers and software engineers in computer vision looking to understand the needs of mobile devices.

Table of Contents

  • Introduction to Computer Vision on Mobile Devices
    • What Is Computer Vision?
    • Why Mobile Platform?
    • Combining Computer Vision with Mobile Computing
    • Summary
  • Face Technologies on Mobile Devices
    • Algorithms for Face Detection
    • Algorithms for Face Recognition
    • Face Technologies and Application on Mobile Platforms
    • Summary
    • References

Details

No. of pages:
44
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780124171282
Paperback ISBN:
9780124170452

About the Author

Haowei Liu

Haowei Liu is a software engineer in the Perceptual Computing Group at Intel. Previously he was with the exploratory computer vision group at IBM’s TJ Watson Center, where he built computer vision algorithms into products (the IBM S3 system). He has published papers in conferences, journals, book volumes, and tech reports, has been a presenter and session chair/committee member for various conferences, and has served as an associate editor for journals in the computer vision field.

Affiliations and Expertise

Software engineer in the Perceptual Computing Group at Intel

Reviews

"This book is intended to address the special needs and possibilities of face detection and recognition on a mobile platform." --Computing Reviews

Ratings and Reviews

