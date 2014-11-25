Face Detection and Recognition on Mobile Devices
1st Edition
Description
This hands-on guide gives an overview of computer vision and enables engineers to understand the implications and challenges behind mobile platform design choices. Using face-related algorithms as examples, the author surveys and illustrates how design choices and algorithms can be geared towards developing power-saving and efficient applications on resource constrained mobile platforms.
Key Features
- Presents algorithms for face detection and recognition
- Explains applications of facial technologies on mobile devices
- Includes an overview of other computer vision technologies
Readership
Researchers and software engineers in computer vision looking to understand the needs of mobile devices.
Table of Contents
- Introduction to Computer Vision on Mobile Devices
- What Is Computer Vision?
- Why Mobile Platform?
- Combining Computer Vision with Mobile Computing
- Summary
- Face Technologies on Mobile Devices
- Algorithms for Face Detection
- Algorithms for Face Recognition
- Face Technologies and Application on Mobile Platforms
- Summary
- References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 44
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2015
- Published:
- 25th November 2014
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124171282
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124170452
About the Author
Haowei Liu
Haowei Liu is a software engineer in the Perceptual Computing Group at Intel. Previously he was with the exploratory computer vision group at IBM’s TJ Watson Center, where he built computer vision algorithms into products (the IBM S3 system). He has published papers in conferences, journals, book volumes, and tech reports, has been a presenter and session chair/committee member for various conferences, and has served as an associate editor for journals in the computer vision field.
Affiliations and Expertise
Software engineer in the Perceptual Computing Group at Intel
Reviews
"This book is intended to address the special needs and possibilities of face detection and recognition on a mobile platform." --Computing Reviews