Fabricating Printed Circuit Boards - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781878707505, 9780080531557

Fabricating Printed Circuit Boards

1st Edition

Authors: Jon Varteresian
eBook ISBN: 9780080531557
Hardcover ISBN: 9781878707505
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 28th May 2002
Page Count: 236
Description

Jon Varteresian is owner of JV Enterprises, a company specializing in the design and manufacture of printed circuit boards. He offers numerous tips and techniques from his years of experience that guarantee a smooth and painless PC board design and fabrication process using his step by step approach. Numerous illustrations and photographs demonstrate each step of the process. Topics covered in the book include: safety issues, schematic capture, circuit placement and routing, making printed circuit boards, and plans for projects. An extensive resource list and glossary are also provided.

Key Features

Gives a complete overview of the printed circuit board design process Describes how to produce printed circuit boards in small quantities (ideal for prototypes), with an emphasis on safety *Author is owner a company specializing in the design and manufacture of printed circuit boards

Readership

Electronic engineers, technicians, hobbyists, and others need to understand the basic of printed circuit board design and fabrication and acquire the skills to produce such boards in small quantities.

Table of Contents

Preface; Overview; Safety; Schematic capture; Circuit board placement and routing; Generating artworks; Developing the resist layer; Etching printed circuit boards; Drilling and shaping; Design; Index

Details

No. of pages:
236
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080531557
Hardcover ISBN:
9781878707505

About the Author

Jon Varteresian

Ratings and Reviews

