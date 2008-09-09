Fabric Testing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845692971, 9781845695064

Fabric Testing

1st Edition

Editors: Jinlian Hu
eBook ISBN: 9781845695064
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845692971
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 9th September 2008
Page Count: 424
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
195.00
165.75
284.54
241.86
215.00
182.75
280.00
238.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
165.00
140.25
205.00
174.25
275.00
233.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Introduction to fabric testing; Sampling and statistical analysis in textile testing; Fabric composition testing; Physical and mechanical testing textiles; Fabric chemical testing; Fabric appearance testing; Fabric permeability testing; Testing for fabric comfort; Dyeing and colouring tests for fabrics; Testing intelligent textiles; Key issues in testing damaged textile samples; Flammability testing of fabrics.

Description

The textile industry is becoming an increasingly competitive environment. Differentiating products by quality is particularly important. Testing can be performed both to improve product quality and achieve compliance to international, regional or retailer specific standards. Fabric testing provides a comprehensive review of the tests available for fabrics.

The book begins with introductory chapters which discuss the scope, importance and statistical analysis of fabric testing. The book then reviews various types of fabric tests such as fabric composition testing, physical and mechanical tests, fabric chemical testing, how to test appearance, permeability, comfort and flammability, as well as dyeing and colouring tests and key issues in testing textile samples.

With its distinguished editor and international team of contributors Fabric testing is a valuable resource for designers, technologists, quality inspectors and testing institutes in the textile industry. It is also relevant for academics and students within the textile field.

Key Features

  • Reviews various types of fabric tests including fabric composition and fabric chemical testing
  • Discusses the scope, significance and statistical analysis of fabric testing
  • Assesses the importance of fabric testing to both product quality and industry standard compliance

Readership

Designers, technologists, quality inspectors and testing institutes in the textile industry; Academics and students within the textile field

Details

No. of pages:
424
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845695064
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845692971

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Jinlian Hu Editor

Jinlian Hu is a Professor at the Institute of Textiles and Clothing, Hong Kong Polytechnic University. A Fellow of the Textile Institute, she was also the recipient of the 2001 Award for Distinguished Achievement from the US Fiber Society. Professor Hu has published over 300 articles and several books on textile materials. She is currently the Editor-in-Chief of the Research Journal of Textiles and Apparel.

Affiliations and Expertise

Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.