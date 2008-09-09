Fabric Testing
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction to fabric testing; Sampling and statistical analysis in textile testing; Fabric composition testing; Physical and mechanical testing textiles; Fabric chemical testing; Fabric appearance testing; Fabric permeability testing; Testing for fabric comfort; Dyeing and colouring tests for fabrics; Testing intelligent textiles; Key issues in testing damaged textile samples; Flammability testing of fabrics.
Description
The textile industry is becoming an increasingly competitive environment. Differentiating products by quality is particularly important. Testing can be performed both to improve product quality and achieve compliance to international, regional or retailer specific standards. Fabric testing provides a comprehensive review of the tests available for fabrics.
The book begins with introductory chapters which discuss the scope, importance and statistical analysis of fabric testing. The book then reviews various types of fabric tests such as fabric composition testing, physical and mechanical tests, fabric chemical testing, how to test appearance, permeability, comfort and flammability, as well as dyeing and colouring tests and key issues in testing textile samples.
With its distinguished editor and international team of contributors Fabric testing is a valuable resource for designers, technologists, quality inspectors and testing institutes in the textile industry. It is also relevant for academics and students within the textile field.
Key Features
- Reviews various types of fabric tests including fabric composition and fabric chemical testing
- Discusses the scope, significance and statistical analysis of fabric testing
- Assesses the importance of fabric testing to both product quality and industry standard compliance
Readership
Designers, technologists, quality inspectors and testing institutes in the textile industry; Academics and students within the textile field
Details
- No. of pages:
- 424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2008
- Published:
- 9th September 2008
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845695064
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845692971
About the Editors
Jinlian Hu Editor
Jinlian Hu is a Professor at the Institute of Textiles and Clothing, Hong Kong Polytechnic University. A Fellow of the Textile Institute, she was also the recipient of the 2001 Award for Distinguished Achievement from the US Fiber Society. Professor Hu has published over 300 articles and several books on textile materials. She is currently the Editor-in-Chief of the Research Journal of Textiles and Apparel.
Affiliations and Expertise
Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong