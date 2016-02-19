F. Weinberg International Symposium on Solidification Processing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080404134, 9781483287386

F. Weinberg International Symposium on Solidification Processing

1st Edition

Proceedings of the F. Weinberg International Symposium on Solidification Processing, Hamilton, Ontario, August 27-29, 1990

Editors: J. E. Lait I. V. Samarasekera
eBook ISBN: 9781483287386
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st October 1990
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Section headings and selected papers: Foreword. Fundamentals of Solidification. Recent research in solidification (invited paper), F Weinberg. The effects of crystalline anisotropy and buoyancy-driven convection on morphological stability, S R Coriell et al. Non-Ferrous Casting Processes. Direct chill ingot casting: progress in control (keynote paper), N B Bryson. Vacuum pouring, J L Dion et al. Continuous and Static Casting of Steel. Columnar and equiaxed dendrite growth in continuously cast products, A Etienne. Measurement of the mechanical interaction between strand and mould in the continuous casting of steel billets, I A Bakshi et al. Novel Solidification Studies.Solidification processing at near-rapid and rapid rates (keynote paper), M C Flemings. Influence of matrix solidification during infiltration on the structure of a cast fibre reinforced alloy, Ph Jarry et al. Static Casting of Cast Iron. Static casting of cast iron (keynote paper), I Minkoff. Metallographic study of the eutectic solidification of gray, vermicular and nodular cast irons, J A Sikora. A physical and mathematical model for prediction of microstructural features in cast iron parts, K K Banerjee et al. Semiconductor and Optoelectronic Crystal Growth. Toward complete models for bulk crystal growth of semi-conductor materials (keynote paper) (abstract), R A Brown. The control and properties of misfit dislocations in OMCVD growth epitaxial layers, G P Watson et al. Authors' index. Subject index.

Description

This international symposium is in honour of Professor\F\Weinberg who will be retiring from the University of British Columbia this year, following a distinguished career. Six sessions have been organized on Fundamentals of Solidification, Non-ferrous Casting Processes, Continuous and Static Casting of Cast Iron, Novel Solidification Studies and Semiconductor and Optoelectronic Crystal Growth, addressing the state-of-the art in each of these areas. Keynote speakers for the six sessions are: Dr\K\Jackson, Dr\N\Bryson, Prof\H\A\Frederiksson, Prof\I\Minkoff, Prof\M\C\Flemings and Prof\R\Brown.

Readership

For researchers in the field.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483287386

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

J. E. Lait Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Research and Development, Stelco Steel, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

I. V. Samarasekera Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Centre for Metallurgical Process Engineering, The University of British Columbia, Vancouver, BC, Canada

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.