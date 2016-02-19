F. Weinberg International Symposium on Solidification Processing
1st Edition
Proceedings of the F. Weinberg International Symposium on Solidification Processing, Hamilton, Ontario, August 27-29, 1990
Table of Contents
Section headings and selected papers: Foreword. Fundamentals of Solidification. Recent research in solidification (invited paper), F Weinberg. The effects of crystalline anisotropy and buoyancy-driven convection on morphological stability, S R Coriell et al. Non-Ferrous Casting Processes. Direct chill ingot casting: progress in control (keynote paper), N B Bryson. Vacuum pouring, J L Dion et al. Continuous and Static Casting of Steel. Columnar and equiaxed dendrite growth in continuously cast products, A Etienne. Measurement of the mechanical interaction between strand and mould in the continuous casting of steel billets, I A Bakshi et al. Novel Solidification Studies.Solidification processing at near-rapid and rapid rates (keynote paper), M C Flemings. Influence of matrix solidification during infiltration on the structure of a cast fibre reinforced alloy, Ph Jarry et al. Static Casting of Cast Iron. Static casting of cast iron (keynote paper), I Minkoff. Metallographic study of the eutectic solidification of gray, vermicular and nodular cast irons, J A Sikora. A physical and mathematical model for prediction of microstructural features in cast iron parts, K K Banerjee et al. Semiconductor and Optoelectronic Crystal Growth. Toward complete models for bulk crystal growth of semi-conductor materials (keynote paper) (abstract), R A Brown. The control and properties of misfit dislocations in OMCVD growth epitaxial layers, G P Watson et al. Authors' index. Subject index.
Description
This international symposium is in honour of Professor\F\Weinberg who will be retiring from the University of British Columbia this year, following a distinguished career. Six sessions have been organized on Fundamentals of Solidification, Non-ferrous Casting Processes, Continuous and Static Casting of Cast Iron, Novel Solidification Studies and Semiconductor and Optoelectronic Crystal Growth, addressing the state-of-the art in each of these areas. Keynote speakers for the six sessions are: Dr\K\Jackson, Dr\N\Bryson, Prof\H\A\Frederiksson, Prof\I\Minkoff, Prof\M\C\Flemings and Prof\R\Brown.
Readership
For researchers in the field.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1990
- Published:
- 1st October 1990
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483287386
About the Editors
J. E. Lait Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Research and Development, Stelco Steel, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada
I. V. Samarasekera Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
The Centre for Metallurgical Process Engineering, The University of British Columbia, Vancouver, BC, Canada