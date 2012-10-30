Eyes
1st Edition
General Practice: The Integrative Approach Series
Description
Eyes - General Practice: The Integrative Approach. Essential ocular conditions likely to present to a general practitioner also overlap to some extent with those seen in the emergency department. We start with important definitions, a list of basic equipment, tips on a focused ocular history and a concise and appropriate examination of the eye, and then discuss conditions that are common and/or serious (sight- or even lifethreatening).
It is important to have confidence with diagnosis and management, including prompt referral when required. This is by no means an all-inclusive list. Syndromes and ocular complications of systemic diseases are not covered. The aim is to provide a practical and accessible guide for the general practitioner. Ocular conditions are divided into four main overlapping sections according to patient presentation to a general practitioner: red eye, loss of vision in the white eye, painful eye, and double vision. For example, a red eye is commonly painful as well, but by following the main symptom it is possible to exclude several diagnoses. Diagnostic summary flow charts can be used for quick reference.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone Australia 2010
- Published:
- 30th October 2012
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone Australia
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729582070
About the Author
Kerryn Phelps
Affiliations and Expertise
Conjoint Professor, School of Public Health and Community Medicine, University of NSW
Craig Hassed
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Clinical Lecturer, Deputy Head of Department, Department of General Practice, Monash University