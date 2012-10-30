Eyes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729582070

Eyes

1st Edition

General Practice: The Integrative Approach Series

Authors: Kerryn Phelps Craig Hassed
eBook ISBN: 9780729582070
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone Australia
Published Date: 30th October 2012
Description

Eyes - General Practice: The Integrative Approach. Essential ocular conditions likely to present to a general practitioner also overlap to some extent with those seen in the emergency department. We start with important definitions, a list of basic equipment, tips on a focused ocular history and a concise and appropriate examination of the eye, and then discuss conditions that are common and/or serious (sight- or even lifethreatening).
It is important to have confidence with diagnosis and management, including prompt referral when required. This is by no means an all-inclusive list. Syndromes and ocular complications of systemic diseases are not covered. The aim is to provide a practical and accessible guide for the general practitioner. Ocular conditions are divided into four main overlapping sections according to patient presentation to a general practitioner: red eye, loss of vision in the white eye, painful eye, and double vision. For example, a red eye is commonly painful as well, but by following the main symptom it is possible to exclude several diagnoses. Diagnostic summary flow charts can be used for quick reference.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone Australia 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone Australia
About the Author

Kerryn Phelps

Affiliations and Expertise

Conjoint Professor, School of Public Health and Community Medicine, University of NSW

Craig Hassed

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Clinical Lecturer, Deputy Head of Department, Department of General Practice, Monash University

