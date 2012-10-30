Eyes - General Practice: The Integrative Approach. Essential ocular conditions likely to present to a general practitioner also overlap to some extent with those seen in the emergency department. We start with important definitions, a list of basic equipment, tips on a focused ocular history and a concise and appropriate examination of the eye, and then discuss conditions that are common and/or serious (sight- or even lifethreatening).

It is important to have confidence with diagnosis and management, including prompt referral when required. This is by no means an all-inclusive list. Syndromes and ocular complications of systemic diseases are not covered. The aim is to provide a practical and accessible guide for the general practitioner. Ocular conditions are divided into four main overlapping sections according to patient presentation to a general practitioner: red eye, loss of vision in the white eye, painful eye, and double vision. For example, a red eye is commonly painful as well, but by following the main symptom it is possible to exclude several diagnoses. Diagnostic summary flow charts can be used for quick reference.