Eyecare Business
1st Edition
Marketing and Strategy
Description
This exciting new book is the first written especially for eyecare professionals to focus on a business management perspective. As never before, you will be able to take business concepts and apply them to your eyecare practice to increase revenue and enhance patient satisfaction. Eyecare Business: Marketing and Strategy will help you gain a competitive edge in the changing world of eyecare.
Key Features
Table of Contents
Creating Your Practice Identity; Developing Your Marketing Goals; Assessing Your Market Opportunities; Identifying and Targeting Patients; Building Long-Term Patient Relationships; Managing the Marketing Mix; Understanding Patient Satisfaction; Formulating Your Marketing and Business Strategy; Implementing and Controlling Your Plan; New Marketing Technologies; Marketing Your Practice for Sale; Concluding Remarks
Details
- No. of pages:
- 340
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2001
- Published:
- 30th January 2001
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702038587
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750672382
About the Author
Gary Moss
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Community Care and Public Health, New England College of Optometry, Boston; Adjunct Instructor, Emmanuel College, Boston, MA
Peter Shaw-McMinn
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Clinical Science, Southern California College of Optometry, Fullerton, CA