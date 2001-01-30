Eyecare Business - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750672382, 9780702038587

Eyecare Business

1st Edition

Marketing and Strategy

Authors: Gary Moss Peter Shaw-McMinn
eBook ISBN: 9780702038587
Paperback ISBN: 9780750672382
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 30th January 2001
Page Count: 340
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This exciting new book is the first written especially for eyecare professionals to focus on a business management perspective. As never before, you will be able to take business concepts and apply them to your eyecare practice to increase revenue and enhance patient satisfaction. Eyecare Business: Marketing and Strategy will help you gain a competitive edge in the changing world of eyecare.

Key Features

  • Covers the basics of marketing, finance, strategy development, management, communication, and technology.
  • Self-assessment exams serve as educational tools.
  • Short teaching cases, clinical examples, and exercises help you adapt theory and concepts to your own practice.
  • Action plans at the end of each chapter help jump-start the development of your own eyecare marketing program.

    • Table of Contents

    Creating Your Practice Identity; Developing Your Marketing Goals; Assessing Your Market Opportunities; Identifying and Targeting Patients; Building Long-Term Patient Relationships; Managing the Marketing Mix; Understanding Patient Satisfaction; Formulating Your Marketing and Business Strategy; Implementing and Controlling Your Plan; New Marketing Technologies; Marketing Your Practice for Sale; Concluding Remarks

    Details

    No. of pages:
    340
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Butterworth-Heinemann 2001
    Published:
    Imprint:
    Butterworth-Heinemann
    eBook ISBN:
    9780702038587
    Paperback ISBN:
    9780750672382

    About the Author

    Gary Moss

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Associate Professor of Community Care and Public Health, New England College of Optometry, Boston; Adjunct Instructor, Emmanuel College, Boston, MA

    Peter Shaw-McMinn

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Assistant Professor of Clinical Science, Southern California College of Optometry, Fullerton, CA

    Request Quote

    Tax Exemption

    We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.