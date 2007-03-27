Eye Movements - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080449807, 9780080474915

Eye Movements

1st Edition

A Window on Mind and Brain

Editors: Roger van Gompel
eBook ISBN: 9780080474915
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080449807
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 27th March 2007
Page Count: 600
Description

Eye-movement recording has become the method of choice in a wide variety of disciplines investigating how the mind and brain work. This volume brings together recent, high-quality eye-movement research from many different disciplines and, in doing so, presents a comprehensive overview of the state-of-the-art in eye-movement research.

Sections include the history of eye-movement research, physiological and clinical studies of eye movements, transsaccadic integration, computational modelling of eye movements, reading, spoken language processing, attention and scene perception, and eye-movements in natural environments.

Key Features

  • Includes recent research from a variety of disciplines
  • Divided into sections based on topic areas, with an overview chapter beginning each section
  • Through the study of eye movements we can learn about the human mind, and eye movement recording has become the method of choice in many disciplines

Readership

Students and scholars working on eye movements, medical scientists, neurophysiologists, vision researchers, psychologists, cognitive scientists, language researchers

Table of Contents

Eye-movement research: An overview of current and past developments

Section 1: History of eye-movement research
Section Editor: Robin L. Hill

Section 2: Physiology and clinical studies of eye movements
Section Editor: Martin H. Fischer

Section 3: Transsaccadic integration
Section Editor: Wayne S. Murray

Section 4: Modelling of eye movements
Section Editor: Wayne S. Murray

Section 5: Eye-movements and reading
Section Editor: Robin L. Hill

Section 6: Eye-movements as a method for investigating spoken language processing
Section Editor: Roger P.G. van Gompel

Section 7: Eye-movements as a method for investigating attention and scene perception
Section Editor: Martin H. Fischer

Section 8: Eye movements in natural environments
Section Editor: Roger P.G. van Gompel

Details

No. of pages:
600
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080474915
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080449807

About the Editor

Roger van Gompel

