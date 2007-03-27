Eye Movements
1st Edition
A Window on Mind and Brain
Description
Eye-movement recording has become the method of choice in a wide variety of disciplines investigating how the mind and brain work. This volume brings together recent, high-quality eye-movement research from many different disciplines and, in doing so, presents a comprehensive overview of the state-of-the-art in eye-movement research.
Sections include the history of eye-movement research, physiological and clinical studies of eye movements, transsaccadic integration, computational modelling of eye movements, reading, spoken language processing, attention and scene perception, and eye-movements in natural environments.
Key Features
- Includes recent research from a variety of disciplines
- Divided into sections based on topic areas, with an overview chapter beginning each section
- Through the study of eye movements we can learn about the human mind, and eye movement recording has become the method of choice in many disciplines
Readership
Students and scholars working on eye movements, medical scientists, neurophysiologists, vision researchers, psychologists, cognitive scientists, language researchers
Table of Contents
Eye-movement research: An overview of current and past developments
Section 1: History of eye-movement research
Section Editor: Robin L. Hill
Section 2: Physiology and clinical studies of eye movements
Section Editor: Martin H. Fischer
Section 3: Transsaccadic integration
Section Editor: Wayne S. Murray
Section 4: Modelling of eye movements
Section Editor: Wayne S. Murray
Section 5: Eye-movements and reading
Section Editor: Robin L. Hill
Section 6: Eye-movements as a method for investigating spoken language processing
Section Editor: Roger P.G. van Gompel
Section 7: Eye-movements as a method for investigating attention and scene perception
Section Editor: Martin H. Fischer
Section 8: Eye movements in natural environments
Section Editor: Roger P.G. van Gompel
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 27th March 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080474915
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080449807