Eye Movements in Reading
1st Edition
Perceptual and Language Processes
Description
Eye Movements in Reading: Perceptual and Language Processes focuses on eye movement and cognitive processes as a way to study the reading process. This book also discusses the different aspects of reading. Organized into seven parts encompassing 26 chapters, this book begins with a discussion on the perceptual and psychophysical factors essential to eye movement during reading. This book then explains how some psychophysical factors, such as type size and masking, affect the reading performance. Other chapters consider the role of transient and sustained cells, as well as their possible effects on reading. This text also examines the size of the perceptual span in reading and the integration of information across eye movement. Finally, this book explains the eye movement abnormalities, general eye movement parameters, and the cognitive processes within the reading disabled group.
This book is a valuable resource to optometrists, scientists, field researchers, and readers who are interested in the reading process.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
I Eye Movements and Psychophysical Processes
1 Sensory Masking, Persistence, and Enhancement in Visual Exploration and Reading
I. Introduction
II. Sustained and Transient Channels: Their Roles in Visual Masking, Persistence, and Saccadic Suppression
III. Saccades and Extraretinal Signals
IV. Consequences for Visual Search and Reading
V. A Brief Look at Application
References
2 Retinal Image Size and the Perceptual Span in Reading
I. Introduction
II. Tinker's Research
III. Viewing Distance
IV. Conclusion
References
3 The Temporal Characteristics of Visual Information Extraction during Reading
I. Introduction
II. The Extraction of Information during Saccades in Reading
III. When during a Fixation is Visual Information Acquired?
IV. is Information Extracted after the next Movement Has Been Programmed?
V. is Information Extracted Within the Initial Portion of the Fixation?
VI. is the Information That is Extracted on the Current Fixation Immediately Influencing Language Processing?
VII. Do Display Changes during Fixations Cause Disruptions?
VIII. Conclusions
References
4 Locations and Contents
I. Introduction
II. Two Views of Performance
III. Skills and Glances
IV. Segments and Inferences
References
II Eye Movements and Perceptual Processes
5 Eye Movements and Perception during Reading
I. Introduction
II. Control of Eye Movements
III. Perception during a Fixation in Reading
IV. Perception across Successive Fixations
V. Obtaining Information about Mental Processes from Eye Movement Data
VI. Concluding Comments
References
6 The Perceptual Span and Eye Movement Control during Reading
I. Introduction
II. The Perceptual Span
III. Timing Constraints and Programming Eye Movements
IV. Process Monitoring in Reading
References
7 Elementary Perceptual and Eye Movement Control Processes in Reading
I. Introduction
II. The Visibility of Letters: Implications for Eye Movements
III. Distributed Processing in Ocular Scanning
IV. Conclusion
References
8 Perceptual Factors in Reading
I. Introduction
II. The Perceptual Spans in Reading
III. Integration of Information across Fixations
IV. Concluding Comments
References
III Eye Movements and Context Effects
9 Eye Movements and Context Effects during Reading of Extended Discourse
I. Introduction
II. Comprehension and Eye Movements
III. Situational Contexts
IV. Conceptual Context
V. Implications
References
10 Attentional Strategies during the Reading of Short Stories
I. Introduction
II. The Role of Content and Structure
III. The Allocation of Mental Effort Depending on the Availability of Story Frames
IV. The Measurement of Resource Allocation (Attention)
V. Conclusion
References
11 Contextual Influences on Eye Movements in Reading
I. Introduction
II. Word Identification versus Word Interpretation
III. Contextual Influences on Visual Feature Analysis
IV. Evidence from Studies of Eye Movements
References
12 Context, Form, and Interaction
I. Introduction
II. The Extent of Context Effects
III. Context and Individual Differences
IV. The Substance of Interaction
References
IV Eye Movements and Language Processes I
13 Processing Sentence Structure
I. Introduction
II. The Case for Structural Processing
III. The Eye Movement Recording Technique
IV. A Garden-Path Theory of Sentence Comprehension
V. Conclusions
References
14 On Looking into Space
I. Scanning Pictures
II. Eye Movements in Reading
III. Why Look at the Same Word Twice?
IV. A Spatially Addressable Memory Code
V. Conclusion
References
15 Eye Movements in Pronoun Assignment: A Study of Sentence Integration
I. Introduction
II. Eye Movements and Comprehension
III. Eye Movements and Pronoun Assignment
IV. General Discussion
References
16 Psycholinguistic Factors Reflected in the Eye
V Eye Movements and Language Processes II
17 What Your Eyes Do while Your Mind is Reading
I. Introduction
II. Eye Fixations during Normal Reading
III. A General Theory and a Specific Reading Model
IV. The Mechanisms of Reading
V. Conclusions
References
18 Reading Patterns in Eye Movement Data
I. Introduction
II. What Influences a Fixation Duration?
III. Characterizing Eye Movement Patterns: How Often Do Various Patterns Occur?
IV. Simple Breakdowns
V. Multiple Regression Approaches
VI. Lagged Effects
VII. Process Interpretations of Lagged Effects
VIII. Summary
References
19 On Problems of Unconfounding Perceptual and Language Processes
I. Introduction
II. Word Length and Word Frequency
III. Preferred and Convenient Viewing Position
IV. Influences across Words
V. Conclusion
References
20 What Does the Mind Do While the Eyes are Gazing?
I. Introduction
II. Problems in Measuring Processing Time
III. The Role of Multiple Regression Analysis
IV. Toward a Theory of Reading
References
VI Eye Movements in Picture Processing and Visual Search
21 Eye Fixations on Text and Scenes
I. Introduction
II. Goals of the Observer
III. Physical Structure of Information in Text and Pictures
IV. Differences in Eye Movement Patterns
V. Perceptual and Postperceptual Processes within a Fixation
VI. Summary
References
22 A Spatial-Relational Logic behind Visual Differentiation: Gibosonian Constructivism?
I. Introduction
II. are Two Letters the Same or Different?
III. The Experimental Findings
IV. Theoretical Implications of Paired Comparison Strategies
V. The Feature-Contrast Rule Restated
VI. Comparison Strategies in Solving Letter Puzzles
VII. Spatial-Relational Logic and Drawing
VIII. Conclusions
References
23 Saccadic Reaction Time in Visual Search
I. Introduction
II. Restricted Tasks
III. Control of Fixation Duration in Reading and Search
IV. Implications of Stimulus Onset Delay Effects for Models of Reading
References
24 Representational Buffers: The Eye—Mind Hypothesis in Picture Perception, Reading, and Visual Search
I. Buffers in Visual Processing and Eye Movement Control
II. Questions about Buffers
III. The Buffers and Real Time Processing
IV. Vaughan's Stimulus Delay Paradox: Can the Buffer System Explain it?
V. Applying the Model to Picture Viewing
VI. RSVP and the Buffer Model
VII. Conclusion
References
VII Eye Movements and Dyslexia
25 The "Dyslexia Syndrome" and Its Objective Diagnosis by Erratic Eye Movements
I. Introduction
II. The Dyslexics' Erratic Eye Movements are Independent of Their Reading Problems
III. Concluding Discussion
References
26 Eye Movements in Reading Disability
I. Introduction
II. Word Coding Processes
III. Eye Monitor and Reading Task
IV. Group Differences
V. Dimensions of Individual Differences
VI. Multiple Regression Models of Individual Differences
VII. Conclusions
References
27 Abnormal Patterns of Normal Eye Movements in Specific Dyslexia
I. Introduction
II. Eye Movement Response to Regularity in Sequential Target Patterns
III. Oculomotor Disorders and Reading
References
28 Eye Movements and Reading Disability
I. Introduction
II. The Eye and the Brain
III. Eye Movements Reflect Cognitive Processes
IV. Eye Movement Disorders in Developmental Reading Disability
V. Forms of Developmental Reading Impairment
VI. Conclusion
References
29 What Can Eye Movements Tell Us about Dyslexia?
I. Introduction
II. Approaches to Dyslexia
III. The Role of Eye Movements
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 552
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 28th January 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323146289