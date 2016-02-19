Eye Movements from Physiology to Cognition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444701138, 9781483290065

Eye Movements from Physiology to Cognition

1st Edition

Selected/Edited Proceedings of the Third European Conference on Eye Movements, Dourdan, France, September 1985

Editors: J.K. O'Regan A. Lévy-Schoen
eBook ISBN: 9781483290065
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st February 1987
Description

Eye movement research from a range of disciplines is presented in this book. Contributions from all over the world examine theoretical and applied aspects of eye movements, including classical biocybernetic models, physiology, pathology, ocular exploration, reading, ergonomics/human factors, and microcomputer calibration techniques.

Table of Contents

Saccade Programming. Adaptability in the Ocular-Motor System. Visual Scanning: Description and Theory. Eye Movements, Lexicons, and Languages. The Usefulness of Eye Movements in Ergonomics and Applied Sciences. Measurement Techniques.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1987
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9781483290065

About the Editor

J.K. O'Regan

A. Lévy-Schoen

Ratings and Reviews

