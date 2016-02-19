Eye Movement Basics For The Clinician - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780801668432

Eye Movement Basics For The Clinician

1st Edition

Authors: Kenneth Ciuffreda
Hardcover ISBN: 9780801668432
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 1st December 1994
Page Count: 280
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Using a clinically oriented framework, this reference describes the basic aspects of eye movement control as well as clinical implications and practical use. Covers basic eye movement systems and eye movement recording systems along with listings of the various types, costs and characteristics of each. Extensive use of graphics, case studies and original eye movement recordings makes it an easy-to-use resource.

Details

No. of pages:
280
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Hardcover ISBN:
9780801668432

About the Author

Kenneth Ciuffreda

Affiliations and Expertise

College of Optometry, NY

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.