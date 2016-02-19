Eye Movement Basics For The Clinician
1st Edition
Authors: Kenneth Ciuffreda
Hardcover ISBN: 9780801668432
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 1st December 1994
Page Count: 280
Description
Using a clinically oriented framework, this reference describes the basic aspects of eye movement control as well as clinical implications and practical use. Covers basic eye movement systems and eye movement recording systems along with listings of the various types, costs and characteristics of each. Extensive use of graphics, case studies and original eye movement recordings makes it an easy-to-use resource.
Details
About the Author
Kenneth Ciuffreda
Affiliations and Expertise
College of Optometry, NY
