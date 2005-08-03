Eye Essentials: Visual Fields
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Anatomy and physiology of the retina and visual pathway. Indications for fields assessment. Screening strategy for psychophysical aspects. Instrumentation: kinetic. Instrumentation: static. Interpretation of findings: retinal. Interpretation of findings: neurological. Artefacts. Associated techniques: Amsler; FDT; SWAP; Confrontation and gross perimetry. Data interpretation: a glossary of terminology.
Description
Eye Essentials is a new series of texts which provides authoritative and accessible information for all eye care professionals, whether in training or in practice. Each pocket guide is both a rapid review tool for students and a handy clinical reference guide for practitioners. With features such as tables, key bullet points, clinical pearls, practice pitfalls, summaries, action icons and stunning full color illustrations, this series has rapidly established itself as an excellent source of essential information for today's readers.
Key Features
- Practical guidance that is evidence based
- Full-color illustrations clarify key information
- Highlighted advice sections for patients and handy tables throughout
- Authoritative guidance on visual fields from a respected leader in the field
- Provides essential information in one convenient review source
Details
- No. of pages:
- 128
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2005
- Published:
- 3rd August 2005
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702039171
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750688512
About the Authors
Robert Cubbidge Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer and First Year Tutor/Examinations Officer, Optometry & Vision Sciences, Aston University, Birmingham, UK