Eye Essentials: Routine Eye Examination

1st Edition

Authors: William Harvey Andrew Franklin
eBook ISBN: 9780702039188
Paperback ISBN: 9780750688529
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 28th June 2005
Page Count: 176
Table of Contents

Introduction
History and Symptoms
Vision and Acuity
Binocular Assessment
Pupil Assessment
Gross Perimetry and Confrontation
Objective Refraction
Subjective Refraction
Accommodation and the Near Addition
Prescribing and Advice
External and Internal Examination of the Eye
Useful Reading

About the Authors

William Harvey Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Visiting Clinician and Boots Opticians' Tutor Practitioner, Fight for Sight Optometry Clinic, City University, London, UK; Clinical Editor, Optician, Reed Business Information, Sutton, UK; Examiner, College of Optometrists, London, UK

Andrew Franklin Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professional Programme Tutor, Boots Opticians Examiner, College of Optometrists, UK; Optometrist in private practice, Gloucestershire, UK

