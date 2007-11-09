Eye Essentials: Cataract - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080449777, 9780702039362

Eye Essentials: Cataract

1st Edition

Assessment, Classification and Management

Authors: Raman Malhotra
eBook ISBN: 9780702039362
Paperback ISBN: 9780080449777
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 9th November 2007
Page Count: 256
Table of Contents

Changes in the crystalline lens with age. Classification of cataracts. Assessment of patients with cataract. Biometry. Types of IOLs. Suitability and counselling. Surgical techniques. Post-operative care. Post-operative complications. The changing scope of patient care and future advances in treatment.

Description

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. Eye Essentials is a major new series which provides authoritative and accessible information for all eye care professionals, whether in training or in practice. Each book is a rapid revision aid for students taking higher professional qualifications and a handy clinical reference guide for practitioners in busy clinics. Highly designed with synoptic text, handy tables, key bullet points, summaries, icons and stunning full colour illustrations, the books have rapidly established themselves as the essential eye clinic pocket books.

About the Authors

Raman Malhotra Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Ophthalmologist, Queen Victoria Hospital, East Grinstead, UK

