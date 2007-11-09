Eye Essentials: Cataract
1st Edition
Assessment, Classification and Management
Table of Contents
Changes in the crystalline lens with age. Classification of cataracts. Assessment of patients with cataract. Biometry. Types of IOLs. Suitability and counselling. Surgical techniques. Post-operative care. Post-operative complications. The changing scope of patient care and future advances in treatment.
Description
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. Eye Essentials is a major new series which provides authoritative and accessible information for all eye care professionals, whether in training or in practice. Each book is a rapid revision aid for students taking higher professional qualifications and a handy clinical reference guide for practitioners in busy clinics. Highly designed with synoptic text, handy tables, key bullet points, summaries, icons and stunning full colour illustrations, the books have rapidly established themselves as the essential eye clinic pocket books.
Details
- 256
- English
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2008
- 9th November 2007
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- 9780702039362
- 9780080449777
About the Authors
Raman Malhotra Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Ophthalmologist, Queen Victoria Hospital, East Grinstead, UK