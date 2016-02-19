Eye Diseases in Hot Climates
2nd Edition
Description
Eye Diseases in Hot Climates, Second Edition covers common eye diseases, particularly those that cause blindness and can be treated or prevented. The book starts by describing the basic anatomy and physiology of the eye.
The text then discusses clinical methods of eye examination, with focus on prevention; the principles of treatment; disorders of the eyelids and the lacrimal apparatus; and the diseases of the conjunctiva and the psychological causes and diagnosis of conjunctivitis. The symptoms, classification, epidemiology, diagnosis, and treatment and prevention of trachoma are also discussed.
The book tackles patterns of corneal disease; the signs, symptoms, epidemiology, and prevention/treatment of vitamin A deficiency in the eye; and diseases of the uvea, lens, retina, optic nerve and visual pathways. The diagnosis and treatment of glaucoma, onchocerciasis and loiasis, leprosy of the eye, squint, orbital diseases, and eye injuries, as well as the diagnosis of common eye conditions are also described. The book will be useful to ophthalmic specialists.
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
2 Basic Anatomy and Physiology of the Eye
3 Clinical Methods—History Taking and Eye Examination
4 Principles of Treatment
5 The Eyelids and the Lacrimal Apparatus
6 Diseases of the Conjunctiva
7 Trachoma
8 The Cornea
9 Nutritional Corneal Ulceration and Xerophthalmia
10 Diseases of the Uvea
11 Diseases of the Lens
12 Diseases of the Retina
13 Diseases of the Optic Nerve and Visual Pathways
14 Glaucoma
15 Onchocerciasis and Loiasis
16 Leprosy and the Eye
17 Squint
18 Orbital Diseases
19 Eye Injuries
20 Diagnosis of Common Eye Conditions
Index
Plates 1-23
Details
- No. of pages:
- 252
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1990
- Published:
- 1st January 1990
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483103983
About the Author
John Sandford-Smith
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Ophthalmologist, The Leicester Royal Infirmary, UK; Formerly Ophthalmologist, the Christian Hospital, Quetta, Pakistan and Senior Lecturer in Ophthalmology, Ahmadu Bello University Hospital, Kaduna, Nigeria