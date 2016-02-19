Eye Diseases in Hot Climates - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780723623038, 9781483103983

Eye Diseases in Hot Climates

2nd Edition

Authors: John Sandford-Smith
eBook ISBN: 9781483103983
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 1990
Page Count: 252
eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Description

Eye Diseases in Hot Climates, Second Edition covers common eye diseases, particularly those that cause blindness and can be treated or prevented. The book starts by describing the basic anatomy and physiology of the eye.
The text then discusses clinical methods of eye examination, with focus on prevention; the principles of treatment; disorders of the eyelids and the lacrimal apparatus; and the diseases of the conjunctiva and the psychological causes and diagnosis of conjunctivitis. The symptoms, classification, epidemiology, diagnosis, and treatment and prevention of trachoma are also discussed.
The book tackles patterns of corneal disease; the signs, symptoms, epidemiology, and prevention/treatment of vitamin A deficiency in the eye; and diseases of the uvea, lens, retina, optic nerve and visual pathways. The diagnosis and treatment of glaucoma, onchocerciasis and loiasis, leprosy of the eye, squint, orbital diseases, and eye injuries, as well as the diagnosis of common eye conditions are also described. The book will be useful to ophthalmic specialists.

Table of Contents


1 Introduction

2 Basic Anatomy and Physiology of the Eye

3 Clinical Methods—History Taking and Eye Examination

4 Principles of Treatment

5 The Eyelids and the Lacrimal Apparatus

6 Diseases of the Conjunctiva

7 Trachoma

8 The Cornea

9 Nutritional Corneal Ulceration and Xerophthalmia

10 Diseases of the Uvea

11 Diseases of the Lens

12 Diseases of the Retina

13 Diseases of the Optic Nerve and Visual Pathways

14 Glaucoma

15 Onchocerciasis and Loiasis

16 Leprosy and the Eye

17 Squint

18 Orbital Diseases

19 Eye Injuries

20 Diagnosis of Common Eye Conditions

Index

Plates 1-23


About the Author

John Sandford-Smith

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Ophthalmologist, The Leicester Royal Infirmary, UK; Formerly Ophthalmologist, the Christian Hospital, Quetta, Pakistan and Senior Lecturer in Ophthalmology, Ahmadu Bello University Hospital, Kaduna, Nigeria

