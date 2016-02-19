Eye Diseases in Hot Climates, Second Edition covers common eye diseases, particularly those that cause blindness and can be treated or prevented. The book starts by describing the basic anatomy and physiology of the eye.

The text then discusses clinical methods of eye examination, with focus on prevention; the principles of treatment; disorders of the eyelids and the lacrimal apparatus; and the diseases of the conjunctiva and the psychological causes and diagnosis of conjunctivitis. The symptoms, classification, epidemiology, diagnosis, and treatment and prevention of trachoma are also discussed.

The book tackles patterns of corneal disease; the signs, symptoms, epidemiology, and prevention/treatment of vitamin A deficiency in the eye; and diseases of the uvea, lens, retina, optic nerve and visual pathways. The diagnosis and treatment of glaucoma, onchocerciasis and loiasis, leprosy of the eye, squint, orbital diseases, and eye injuries, as well as the diagnosis of common eye conditions are also described. The book will be useful to ophthalmic specialists.