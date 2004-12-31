Extrusion - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815514732, 9780815517115

Extrusion

1st Edition

The Definitive Processing Guide and Handbook

Authors: Harold F. Giles Jr Eldridge M. Mount III John R. Wagner, Jr.
eBook ISBN: 9780815517115
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815514732
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 2004
Page Count: 560
Table of Contents

Single Screw Extrusion Extrusion Process Extrusion Safety Equipment Plastic Behavior Screw Design Processing Conditions Scale-up Shear Rates, Pressure Drops, and Other Extruder Calculations Glossary Twin Screw Extrusion Extrusion Process Extrusion Safety Equipment: Corotating, Counter-rotating, Non-intermeshing, and Conical Plastic Behavior Screw Design Shear Rates, and Other Twin Screw Calculations Polymeric Materials Definition and Identification of Different Polymer Types Polymerization Mechanism Polymer Types and Structure Effect of Molecular Weight on Extrusion Crystalline versus Amorphous Polymers Rheology Physical Properties Polymer Processing

PART 2 Troubleshooting the Extrusion Process Problem Solving Five Step Process Design of Experiments Quality Troubleshooting: Mechanical, Product, Sheet, Coextrusion, Pipe/Profile, Blown Film, Cast Film Auxiliary Equipment Feed Systems/Blenders Gravimetric/Volumetric Feeders Resin Dryers Gear Pumps Screen Changers Granulators/Pulverizers Screw Cleaning Purge Materials Coextrusion Objective of Coextrusion Equipment Material Consideration Extrusion Applications Compounding Sheet/Film Blown Film Profile Pipe/Tubing Wire Coating Monofilament Extrusion Blow Molding Coating/Lamination Foam Coextrusion Reprocessing

Description

Why is it important to get to equilibrium and how long does it take? Are there problems running polypropylene profiles on a single screw extruder? Does the job involve compounding color concentrates on a corotating twin screw extruder? This unique reference work is designed to aid operators, engineers, and managers in quickly answering such practical day-to-day questions in extrusion processing. This comprehensive volume is divided into 7 Parts. It contains detailed reference data on such important operating conditions as temperatures, start-up procedures, shear rates, pressure drops, and safety. This reference is a practical guide to extrusion bringing together both the equipment and materials processing aspects. It provides basic and advanced topics about the thermoplastics processing in the extruder, for reference and training.

Parts 1 û 3, emphasize the fundamentals, for operators and engineers, of polymeric materials extrusion processing in single and twin screw extruders. Parts 4 û 7 treat advanced topics including troubleshooting, auxiliary equipment, and coextrusion for operators, engineers, and managers. Extensive applications in Part 7 cover such contemporary areas as compounding, blown film, extrusion blow molding, coating, foam, and reprocessing. Each chapter includes review topics.

Readership

Everyone involved in the extrusion industry needing a reference that deals with all the day-to-day activities in processing plastics, including troubleshooting.

Details

"A lasting impression is the book is very good technically and is written by knowledgeable and thoughtful authors who know what they are writing about." - Current Engineering Practice, Vol. 46, 2006

About the Authors

Harold F. Giles Jr Author

Eldridge M. Mount III Author

Crescent Associates, Inc., Rochester, NY, USA

John R. Wagner, Jr. Author

John Wagner is a Director of Crescent Associates, Inc., which specializes in plastic films and flexible packaging. He holds numerous patents on flexible packaging films and coating technology, has contributed to and co-edited The SPE Guide on Extrusion Technology and Troubleshooting and The Plastics Technician’s Toolbox-Extrusion, and is the Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Plastic Film and Sheeting. He is on the SPE Extrusion Division Board of Directors.

Crescent Associates, Inc., Rochester, NY, USA

