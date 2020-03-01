Extrusion Cooking provides a thorough description of extrusion processing with an in-depth exploration of cereal grains processing. In particular, the book addresses the basic principles of extrusion processing, details of the various extruder parts and their design principles, food raw materials and their characteristics as they relate to extrusion, in addition to, physico-chemical changes in the various raw material components as they are processed in an extruder, modeling and control of extrusion process, scale aspects, extrusion plant design, food safety in extrusion, new advancements in extrusion, and a look into the future of extrusion.

This valuable reference serves as a one-volume reference on extrusion processing for food industry professionals and students.