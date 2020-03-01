Extrusion Cooking
1st Edition
Cereal Grains Processing
Description
Extrusion Cooking provides a thorough description of extrusion processing with an in-depth exploration of cereal grains processing. In particular, the book addresses the basic principles of extrusion processing, details of the various extruder parts and their design principles, food raw materials and their characteristics as they relate to extrusion, in addition to, physico-chemical changes in the various raw material components as they are processed in an extruder, modeling and control of extrusion process, scale aspects, extrusion plant design, food safety in extrusion, new advancements in extrusion, and a look into the future of extrusion.
This valuable reference serves as a one-volume reference on extrusion processing for food industry professionals and students.
Key Features
- Covers the engineering, chemistry, nutrition and food safety aspects of extrusion cooking
- Presents both the fundamental and applied aspects of extrusion processing
- Details the extrusion of whole grain and high-fiber foods
- Outlines extrusion processing of different ingredients
- Addresses new technologies that have expanded the extruder capabilities
- Analyzes new developments in the area of modeling of extrusion processing
Readership
R&D Professionals in all Food Companies, University/College Faculty and Students, Other Professionals (such as Plant Managers, Extruder Operators and Technical Sales) within the Food Industry, and Government employees, such as in the USDA Research Labs
Table of Contents
1. Basics of Extrusion Processing
2. Engineering Aspects of Extrusion
3. Extruder Screws and Dies
4. Raw Materials Behaviors in Extrusion Processing I
5. Raw Materials Behaviors in Extrusion Processing II
6. Major Phenomena utilized in the making of Extruded Products
7. Extrusion Cooking of High-Moisture Protein Foods
8. Extrusion Processing of Cereal Grains
9. Instrumentation for Extrusion Processing
10. Extrusion Cooking Modeling, Control and Optimization
11. Scaleup, Experimentation, and Data Evaluation
12. Extrusion Plant Design
13. Color and Flavor Impacts in Extruded Product
14. Nutritional Changes as Impacted by Extrusion Processing
15. Extrusion Cooking in Bioconversions
16. New Extrusion Processing Technologies
17. Extrusion Cooking and Food Safety
18. Future of Extrusion Processing
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128153604
About the Editor
Girish Ganjyal
Girish M. Ganjyal, PhD, is Assistant Professor and Extension Food Processing Specialist at Washington State University. He is also adjunct assistant professor at University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Kansas State University. From 2009-2013, Dr. Ganjyal was principal engineer of PepsiCo Advanced Research at PepsiCo where he made significant contributions in extrusion processing and the frying process. He has also served as principal scientist at MCP Ingredients, Inc., where he was awarded scientist of the year in 2006. He obtained his PhD in food and bioprocess engineering from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2004.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor and Extension Food Processing Specialist, Washington State University, USA