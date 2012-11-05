Extrusion Coating, Lamination and Coextrusion

A practical study of the production and potential of multilayered plastic films This book is written for the industry professional engaged in the development, production or specification of multilayered films for packaging and other industrial applications. It will enable the reader to optimize product performance and evaluate the most cost effective solutions, with useful information on the key polymers and substrates used. Multilayer film structures provide properties and performance which could not be achieved by a single material, whilst also exploiting cheap and easily processed polymers. All three processes described can be used in their manufacture, and in combination they provide yet more options and benefits. One role of this book is to explain when each should be used. This is a practical process manual filled with useful advice for the processor seeking the optimum product, describing the effects of machine design, process variables and materials selection. There is sufficient theory for the student or industry newcomer who wishes to understand how the processes work. Designers and end-users will also find plenty of information on the properties and performance that can be obtained.