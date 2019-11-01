Part 1: Extreme wildfire events and disasters: examples and global trends

1. Extreme wildfire events and disaster as a social ecological construction

2. Extreme wildfires and disasters around the world: lessons to be learned

Part 2: Extreme wildfire events and disasters: The roots of the problem

3. The relation of weather conditions and climate change effects with extreme wildfires

4. The relation of landscape characteristics, human settlements, spatial planning, and fuel management with extreme wildfires

5. Social dimensions: causes and biases

6. Historical Ecology of extreme wildfire as disaster

7. Firefighting approaches and extreme wildfires

Part 3. Towards a new approach to cope with extreme wildfire events and disasters

8. The suppression model fragilities: the “firefighting trap”

9. Mitigation and preparedness as measures to cope with extreme wildfires and disasters

10. Recovery

Part 4. How to cope with the problem of extreme wildfires and disasters

11. Wildfire policies contribution to aggravate extreme wildfires and disaster occurrence

12. Fire Smart Territory as an innovative approach to wildfire risk reduction

13. How to create a change in wildfire management policies

14. What we can do differently about the wildfire problem: an overview

