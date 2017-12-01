Extreme Events in Geospace

Part 1: Overview of Impacts and Effects

1. Linking Space Weather Science to Impacts--The View from Earth

Part 2: Solar Origins and Statistics of Extremes

2. Extreme Solar Eruptions and their Space Weather Consequences

3. Solar Flare Forecasting: Present Methods and Challenges

4. Geoeffectiveness of Solar and Interplanetary Structures and Generation of Strong Geomagnetic Storms

5. Statistics of Extreme Space Weather Events

6. Data-Driven Modeling of Extreme Space Weather Events and their Predictability

Part 3: Geomagnetic Storms and Geomagnetically Induced Currents

7. Super Geomagnetic Storms: Past, Present, and Future

8. An Overview of Science Challenges Pertaining to our Understanding of Extreme Geomagnetically Induced Currents

9. Extreme-Event Geoelectric Hazard Maps

10. Global 3D Modeling of the Earth's Magnetosphere for Extreme Geomagnetic Storms

11. Empirical Modeling of Extreme Events: Storm-time Geomagnetic Field, Electric Current, and Pressure Distributions

Part 4: Plasma and Radiation Environment

12. Observations of Extreme Events from GOES Spacecraft

13. Near-Earth Radiation Environment for Extreme Solar and Geomagnetic Conditions

14. Magnetospheric "Killer" Relativistic Electron Dropouts (REDs) and Repopulation: A Cyclical Process

15. Extreme Space Weather Spacecraft Surface Charging and Arcing Effects

16. Deep Dielectric Charging and Spacecraft Anomalies

17. Solar Particle Events and Human Deep Space Exploration: Measurements and Considerations

18. Extreme Events in Atmospheric Radiation at Aviation and Suborbital Altitudes

19. High Energy Transient Luminous Atmospheric Phenomena: The Potential Danger for Suborbital Flights?

Part 5: Ionospheric/Thermospheric Effects and Impacts

20. Ionosphere and Thermosphere Responses to Extreme Geomagnetic Storms

21. How the Thermosphere and Ionosphere Might React to an Extreme Space Weather Event

22. The Effect of Solar Radio Bursts on GNSS Signals

23. Extreme Ionospheric Storms and Their Effects on GPS Systems

24. Recent Geoeffective Space Weather Events and Technological System Impacts

25. Extreme Space Weather in Time: Effects on Earth and Mars

Part 6: Dealing with the Space Weather

26. Dealing with Extreme Space Weather: The Canadian Experience

27. Space Weather: What are Policy Makers Seeking?

28. Extreme Space Weather and Emergency Management

29. The Social and Economic Impacts of Severe Space Weather

30. Extreme Space Weather Events in the Australian Contex

31. Extreme Space Weather Research in Japan