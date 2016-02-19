Extreme Environments
1st Edition
Mechanisms of Microbial Adaptation
Description
Extreme Environments: Mechanisms of Microbial Adaptation is a collection of papers presented at the symposium on Extreme Environments: Mechanisms of Microbial Adaptation, held at Ames Research Center, Moffett Field, California in June 1974. The meeting emphasizes research work leading to an understanding of the molecular mechanisms that allow the organism to survive extreme environments. The book presents lectures and papers on the general aspects of microbial adaptation; effects of temperature and high salt concentration on the various steps in information transfer; and on microbial enzymes. Effects of temperature, salt, and pressure on membrane structure and function are analyzed as well. The book will be of interest to biologists, microbiologists, biochemists, zoologists, and students of life sciences.
Table of Contents
Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Dedication: Dr. Wolf v. Vishniac
Theme Lecture
Natural Selection and the Ecology of Microbial Adaptation in a Biosphere
Antarctic Studies
Electron Microscopy of Antarctic Soil Bacteria
Antarctic Microbiology - Preparation for Mars Life Detection, Quarantine, and Back Contamination
Information Transfer
Information Transfer in Thermophilic Bacteria
Temperature Effects on Transfer RNA
Information Transfer: Salt Effects
Salt-mediated Kill and Inhibition of Thermally Injured (Ribosome Deficient) Staphylococcus Aureus
Proteins
Proteins from Thermophilic Microorganisms
A Comparison of the Amino Acid Compositions of Proteins from Thermophilic and Nonthermophilic Origins
Kinetic Behavior of a Thermophilic Enzyme in Response to Temperature Perturbations
Properties of a Partially Purified NADH Dehydrogenase from an Extremely Halophilic Bacterium, Strain AR-1
Membranes
Effect of Temperature on Membrane Proteins
The Biological Significance of Alterations in the Fatty Acid Composition of Microbial Membrane Lipids in Response to Changes in Environmental Temperature
Growth Temperature and the Structure of the Lipid Phase in Biological Membranes
Membrane Structure and Salt Dependence in Extremely Halophilic Bacteria
Magnetic Resonance Study of Ion Interaction with Bacterial Surfaces
The Influence of Dipole Potentials on the Magnitude and the Kinetics of Ion Transport in Lipid Bilayer Membranes
The Effect of High Pressure on Phospholipid Bilayer Membranes
Symposium Lectures—1970
Symposium Lectures-1972
Subject Index
