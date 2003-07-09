Extreme Clinic - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781560536031

Extreme Clinic

1st Edition

An Outpatient Doctor's Guide to the Perfect 7 Minute Visit

Authors: Thomas Laurence
Paperback ISBN: 9781560536031
Imprint: Hanley & Belfus
Published Date: 9th July 2003
Page Count: 200
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

An authority from the front lines of outpatient medicine explains how to take control of a patient's visit, create an agenda for every encounter, and focus immediately and continually on the essence of the patient's illness. Abundant examples of problem-patients, potential disasters, and symptoms enable the reader to make the most of their limited time.

Key Features

  • Offers hints, tips, and tricks on patient management to facilitate efficient, effective care.

  • Presents non-conventional techniques such as combining history and physical, remaining close to the patient for the whole visit, artfully interrupting, and planning disposition at outset.

  • Features abundant examples of problem-patients, potential disasters, and symptoms.

  • Provides the technique and strategy needed to revitalize and revamp a medical practice.

Table of Contents

  1. Your Mission
    2. What They Want
    3. Think Disposition
    4. People and Patients
    5. The Agenda
    6. Zen Break
    7. The Set
    8. Hospitality and Traffic
    9. Crew
    10. Narcissus
    11. Chores
    12. The Touch
    13. Words and Organs
    14. Show and Tell
    15. The Eye
    16. Am I Interrupting You?
    17. Cut to the Chase
    18. Rules and Decisio1ns
    19. Satisfaction
    20. Expand That Normal
    21. Keep It Simple
    22. Neutral Monsters
    23. Suffering
    24. Dread
    25. Aristotle
    26. So What?
    27. Socrates
    28. Days of our Lives
    29. Not So Great Expectations
    30. Compliance
    31. The Wolf
    32. Somatomancers
    33. Martians
    34. Tests Won't Save You
    35. The Joy of Discontinuation
    36. Preaching
    37. Panic Button
    38. Your Study
    39. Atypical Horses
    40. What Do You Want?
    41. Grunge
    42. The Mountaintop

Details

No. of pages:
200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Hanley & Belfus 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Hanley & Belfus
Paperback ISBN:
9781560536031

About the Author

Thomas Laurence

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine, University of Illinois College of Medicine at Urbana-Champaign, Urbana, IL

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.