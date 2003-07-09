Extreme Clinic
1st Edition
An Outpatient Doctor's Guide to the Perfect 7 Minute Visit
Authors: Thomas Laurence
Paperback ISBN: 9781560536031
Imprint: Hanley & Belfus
Published Date: 9th July 2003
Page Count: 200
Description
An authority from the front lines of outpatient medicine explains how to take control of a patient's visit, create an agenda for every encounter, and focus immediately and continually on the essence of the patient's illness. Abundant examples of problem-patients, potential disasters, and symptoms enable the reader to make the most of their limited time.
Key Features
- Offers hints, tips, and tricks on patient management to facilitate efficient, effective care.
- Presents non-conventional techniques such as combining history and physical, remaining close to the patient for the whole visit, artfully interrupting, and planning disposition at outset.
- Features abundant examples of problem-patients, potential disasters, and symptoms.
- Provides the technique and strategy needed to revitalize and revamp a medical practice.
Table of Contents
- Your Mission
2. What They Want
3. Think Disposition
4. People and Patients
5. The Agenda
6. Zen Break
7. The Set
8. Hospitality and Traffic
9. Crew
10. Narcissus
11. Chores
12. The Touch
13. Words and Organs
14. Show and Tell
15. The Eye
16. Am I Interrupting You?
17. Cut to the Chase
18. Rules and Decisio1ns
19. Satisfaction
20. Expand That Normal
21. Keep It Simple
22. Neutral Monsters
23. Suffering
24. Dread
25. Aristotle
26. So What?
27. Socrates
28. Days of our Lives
29. Not So Great Expectations
30. Compliance
31. The Wolf
32. Somatomancers
33. Martians
34. Tests Won't Save You
35. The Joy of Discontinuation
36. Preaching
37. Panic Button
38. Your Study
39. Atypical Horses
40. What Do You Want?
41. Grunge
42. The Mountaintop
Details
About the Author
Thomas Laurence
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine, University of Illinois College of Medicine at Urbana-Champaign, Urbana, IL
