Extrageniculostriate Mechanisms Underlying Visually-Guided Orientation Behavior, Volume 112
1st Edition
Table of Contents
List of Contributors. Preface. 1. Neural mechanisms of visual orienting responses (J.M. Sprague). 2. The mosaic architecture of the superior colliculus (R.-B. Illing). 3. Neurochemical microcircuitry underlying visual and oculomotor function in the cat superior colliculus (R.R. Mize). 4. Serotonin modulates retinotectal and corticotectal convergence in the superior colliculus (R.D. Mooney et al).
- Morphology of single axons of tectospinal and reticulospinal neurons in the upper cervical spinal cord (Y. Shinoda, S. Kakei, N. Muto). 6. A projection linking motor cortex with the LM-suprageniculate nuclear complex through the periaqueductal gray area which surrounds the nucleus of Darkschewitsch in the cat (S. Onodera, T.P. Hicks). 7. Firing characteristics of neurones in the superior colliculus and the pontomedullary reticular formation during orienting in unrestrained cats (S. Sasaki, K. Naito, M. Oka). 8. Ibotenic acid lesions of the superior colliculus produce longer lasting deficits in visual orienting behavior than aspiration lesions in the cat (A.C. Rosenquist, V.M. Ciaramitaro). 9. Spatial distribution of tectotectal connections in cats (M. Behan, N.M. Kime). 10. Roles of the lateral suprasylvian cortex in convergence eye movements in the cats (T. Bando et al.). 11. Functional connectivity of the superior colliculus with saccade-related brain stem neurons in the cat (S. Chimoto et al.). 12. Visual-auditory integration in cat superior colliculus: implications for neuronal control of the orienting response (C.K. Peck). 13. Task-dependence of saccade-related activity in monkey superior colliculus: implications for models of the saccadic system (A.J. Van Opstal, M.A. Frens). 14. Coding of stimulus invariances by inferior temporal neurons (R. Vogels, G.A. Orban). 15. Theories of visual cortex organization in primates: areas of the third level (J.H. Kaas). 16. Afferent and developmentally inherent mechanisms of form and motion processing in cat extrastriate cortex (P.D. Spear). 17. Extrinsic and intrinsic connections of the cat's lateral suprasylvian visual area (M. Norita et al.). 18. Areas PMLS and 21a of cat visual cortex are not only functionally but also hodologically distinct (B. Dreher et al). 19. Motion sensitivity and stimulus interactions in the striate-recipient zone of the cat's lateral posterior-pulvinar complex (C. Casanova, T. Savard). 20. Comparisons of cross-modality integration in midbrain and cortex (B.E. Stein, M.T. Wallace). 21. Sensory organization of the superior colliculus in cat and monkey (M.T. Wallace, B.E. Stein). 22. Substitution of visual by auditory inputs in the cat's anterior ectosylvian cortex (J.P. Rauschecker). 23. Visual, somatosensory and auditory modality properties along the feline suprageniculate-AES/insular pathway (Gy. Benedek et al.). 24. The development of topographically-aligned maps of visual and auditory space in the superior colliculus (A.J. King et al.). 25. What do developmental mapping rules optimize? (M. Xiong, B.L. Finlay). 26. The effect of damage of the brachium of the superior colliculus in neonatal and adult hamsters and the use of peripheral nerve to restore retinocollicular projections (K.-F. So et al). 27. A proposed reorganization of the cortical input-output system (Y. Tamai). 28. Neural bases of residual vision in hemicorticectomized monkeys (M. Ptito et al.). 29. Extrageniculostriate vision in humans: investigations with hemispherectomy patients (C.M. Wessinger et al.). 30. Visual inputs to cerebellar ventral paraflocculus during ocular following responses (K. Kawano et al.). 31. Context dependent discharge characteristics of saccade-related Purkinje cells in the cerebellar hemispheres of the monkey (N. Mano et al). 32. Further evidence for the specific involvement of the flocculus in the vertical vestibulo-ocular reflex (VOR) (K. Fukushima et al.). Subject Index.
Description
The last few years have seen a dramatic increase in the number of areas known to be involved in mammalian vision. It has also seen a far greater understanding of the importance of reciprocal connections, intrinsic connections, structure-specific modules and modules which span different structures, as well as the introduction of parallel processing models within the thalamocortical and corticocortical streams.
The body of knowledge has become so vast, and is growing so rapidly, that periodic updates are essential even for experts in the field. This volume is based on a satellite meeting of an international group of researchers. It emphasizes the most current information regarding midbrain and extrastriate mechanisms underlying vision and visually-guided behavior. The book also places these data into the larger context of how interrelated components of the visual system function to produce coherent visual experiences and behavior. New research findings are presented that are unavailable elsewhere, as well as reviews and broad perspectives in which existing data from multiple sources are brought together in order to help understand the structure and function of extrageniculostriate visual areas.
