Extractive Metallurgy of Copper
5th Edition
Description
This multi-author new edition revises and updates the classic reference by William G. Davenport et al (winner of, among other awards, the 2003 AIME Mineral Industry Educator of the Year Award "for inspiring students in the pursuit of clarity"), providing fully updated coverage of the copper production process, encompassing topics as diverse as environmental technology for wind and solar energy transmission, treatment of waste by-products, and recycling of electronic scrap for potential alternative technology implementation. The authors examine industrially grounded treatments of process fundamentals and the beneficiation of raw materials, smelting and converting, hydrometallurgical processes, and refining technology for a mine-to-market perspective - from primary and secondary raw materials extraction to shipping of rod or billet to customers. The modern coverage of the work includes bath smelting processes such as Ausmelt and Isasmelt, which have become state-of-the-art in sulfide concentrate smelting and converting.
Key Features
- Drawing on extensive international industrial consultancies within working plants, this work describes in depth the complete copper production process, starting from both primary and secondary raw materials and ending with rod or billet being shipped to customers
- The work focuses particularly on currently-used industrial processes used to turn raw materials into refined copper metal rather than ideas working ‘only on paper’
- New areas of coverage include the environmentally appropriate uses of copper cables in power transmission for wind and solar energy sources; the recycling of electronic scrap as an important new feedstock to the copper industry, and state-of-the-art Ausmelt and Isasmelt bath smelting processes for sulfide concentrate smelting and converting
Readership
Graduate students within extractive metallurgy and metallurgical engineering. Working professionals, including metallurgists and mining, chemical, plant or environmental engineers and researchers within industry. Wind and Solar energy companies and researchers
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Overview
1.1. Introduction
1.2. Extracting Copper from Copper–Iron–Sulfide Ores
1.3. Hydrometallurgical Extraction of Copper
1.4. Melting and Casting Cathode Copper
1.5. Recycle of Copper and Copper-alloy Scrap (Chapters 18 and 19Chapter 18Chapter 19)
1.6. Summary
Chapter 2. Production and Use
2.1. Copper Minerals and Cut-off Grades
2.2. Location of Extraction Plants
2.3. Price of Copper
2.4. Summary
Chapter 3. Production of High Copper Concentrates – Introduction and Comminution
3.1. Concentration Flowsheet
3.2. The Comminution Process
3.3. Blasting
3.4. Crushing
3.5. Grinding
3.6. Recent Developments in Comminution
3.7. Summary
Chapter 4. Production of Cu Concentrate from Finely Ground Cu Ore
4.1. Froth Flotation
4.2. Flotation Chemicals (Nagaraj & Ravishankar, 2007; Woodcock, Sparrow, Bruckard, Johnson, & Dunne, 2007)
4.3. Specific Flotation Procedures for Cu Ores
4.4. Flotation Cells
4.5. Sensors, Operation, and Control
4.6. The Flotation Products
4.7. Other Flotation Separations
4.8. Summary
Chapter 5. Matte Smelting Fundamentals
5.1. Why Smelting?
5.2. Matte and Slag
5.3. Reactions During Matte Smelting
5.4. The Smelting Process: General Considerations
5.5. Smelting Products: Matte, Slag and Offgas
5.6. Summary
Chapter 6. Flash Smelting
6.1. Outotec Flash Furnace
6.2. Peripheral Equipment
6.3. Flash Furnace Operation
6.4. Control (Fig. 6.3)
6.5. Impurity Behavior
6.6. Outotec Flash Smelting Recent Developments and Future Trends
6.7. Inco Flash Smelting
6.8. Inco Flash Furnace Summary
6.9. Inco vs. Outotec Flash Smelting
6.10. Summary
Chapter 7. Submerged Tuyere Smelting
7.1. Noranda Process (Prevost, Letourneau, Perez, Lind, & Lavoie, 2007; Zapata, 2007)
7.2. Reaction Mechanisms
7.3. Operation and Control
7.4. Production Rate Enhancement
7.5. Teniente Smelting
7.6. Process Description
7.7. Operation (Moyano et al., 2010)
7.8. Control (Morrow & Gajaredo, 2009; Moyano et al., 2010)
7.9. Impurity Distribution
7.10. Discussion
7.11. Vanyukov Submerged-Tuyere Smelting
7.12. Summary
Chapter 8. Converting of Copper Matte
8.1. Chemistry
8.2. Industrial Peirce–Smith Converting Operations
8.3. Oxygen Enrichment of Peirce–Smith Converter Blast
8.4. Maximizing Converter Productivity
8.5. Recent Improvements in Peirce–Smith Converting
8.6. Alternatives to Peirce–Smith Converting
8.7. Summary
Chapter 9. Bath Matte Smelting
9.1. Basic Operations
9.2. Feed Materials
9.3. The TSL Furnace and Lances
9.4. Smelting Mechanisms
9.5. Startup and Shutdown
9.6. Current Installations
9.7. Copper Converting Using TSL Technology
9.8. The Mitsubishi Process
9.9. The Mitsubishi Process in the 2000s
9.10. Summary
Chapter 10. Direct-To-Copper Flash Smelting
10.1. Advantages and Disadvantages
10.2. The Ideal Direct-to-Copper Process
10.3. Industrial Single Furnace Direct-to-Copper Smelting
10.4. Chemistry
10.5. Effect of Slag Composition on % Cu-in-Slag
10.6. Industrial Details
10.7. Control
10.8. Electric Furnace Cu-from-Slag Recovery
10.9. Cu-in-Slag Limitation of Direct-to-Copper Smelting
10.10. Direct-to-Copper Impurities
10.11. Summary
Chapter 11. Copper Loss in Slag
11.1. Copper in Slags
11.2. Decreasing Copper in Slag I: Minimizing Slag Generation
11.3. Decreasing Copper in Slag II: Minimizing Copper Concentration in Slag
11.4. Decreasing Copper in Slag III: Pyrometallurgical Slag Settling/Reduction
11.5. Decreasing Copper in Slag IV: Slag Minerals Processing
11.6. Summary
Chapter 12. Capture and Fixation of Sulfur
12.1. Offgases from Smelting and Converting Processes
12.2. Sulfuric Acid Manufacture
12.3. Smelter Offgas Treatment
12.4. Gas Drying
12.5. Acid Plant Chemical Reactions
12.6. Industrial Sulfuric Acid Manufacture (Tables 12.4, 12.5, and 12.6)
12.7. Alternative Sulfuric Acid Manufacturing Methods
12.8. Recent and Future Developments in Sulfuric Acid Manufacture
12.9. Alternative Sulfur Products
12.10. Future Improvements in Sulfur Capture
12.11. Summary
Chapter 13. Fire Refining (S and O Removal) and Anode Casting
13.1. Industrial Methods of Fire Refining
13.2. Chemistry of Fire Refining
13.3. Choice of Hydrocarbon for Deoxidation
13.4. Casting Anodes
13.5. Continuous Anode Casting
13.6. New Anodes from Rejects and Anode Scrap
13.7. Removal of Impurities During Fire Refining
13.8. Summary
Chapter 14. Electrolytic Refining
14.1. The Electrorefining Process
14.2. Chemistry of Electrorefining and Behavior of Anode Impurities
14.3. Equipment
14.4. Typical Refining Cycle
14.5. Electrolyte
14.6. Maximizing Copper Cathode Purity
14.7. Minimizing Energy Consumption
14.8. Industrial Electrorefining
14.9. Recent Developments and Emerging Trends in Copper Electrorefining
14.10. Summary
Chapter 15. Hydrometallurgical Copper Extraction
15.1. Copper Recovery by Hydrometallurgical Flowsheets
15.2. Chemistry of the Leaching of Copper Minerals
15.3. Leaching Methods
15.4. Heap and Dump Leaching
15.5. Vat Leaching
15.6. Agitation Leaching
15.7. Pressure Oxidation Leaching
15.8. Future Developments
15.9. Summary
Chapter 16. Solvent Extraction
16.1. The Solvent-Extraction Process
16.2. Chemistry of Copper Solvent Extraction
16.3. Composition of the Organic Phase
16.4. Minimizing Impurity Transfer and Maximizing Electrolyte Purity
16.5. Equipment
16.6. Circuit Configurations
16.7. Quantitative Design of a Series Circuit
16.8. Quantitative Comparison of Series and Series-Parallel Circuits
16.9. Operational Considerations
16.10. Industrial Solvent-Extraction Plants
16.11. Summary
Chapter 17. Electrowinning
17.1. The Electrowinning Process
17.2. Chemistry of Copper Electrowinning
17.3. Electrical Requirements
17.4. Equipment and Operational Practice
17.5. Maximizing Copper Purity
17.6. Maximizing Energy Efficiency
17.7. Modern Industrial Electrowinning Plants
17.8. Electrowinning from Agitated Leach Solutions
17.9. Current and Future Developments
17.10. Summary
Chapter 18. Collection and Processing of Recycled Copper
18.1. The Materials Cycle
18.2. Secondary Copper Grades and Definitions
18.3. Scrap Processing and Beneficiation
18.4. Summary
Chapter 19. Chemical Metallurgy of Copper Recycling
19.1. Characteristics of Secondary Copper
19.2. Scrap Processing in Primary Copper Smelters
19.3. The Secondary Copper Smelter
19.4. Summary
Chapter 20. Melting and Casting
20.1. Product Grades and Quality
20.2. Melting Technology
20.3. Casting Machines
20.4. Summary
Chapter 21. Byproduct and Waste Streams
21.1. Molybdenite Recovery and Processing
21.2. Flotation Reagents
21.3. Operation
21.4. Optimization
21.5. Anode Slimes
21.6. Dust Treatment
21.7. Use or Disposal of Slag
21.8. Summary
Chapter 22. Costs of Copper Production
22.1. Overall Investment Costs: Mine through Refinery
22.2. Overall Direct Operating Costs: Mine through Refinery
22.3. Total Production Costs, Selling Prices, Profitability
22.4. Concentrating Costs
22.5. Smelting Costs
22.6. Electrorefining Costs
22.7. Production of Copper from Scrap
22.8. Leach/Solvent Extraction/Electrowinning Costs
22.9. Profitability
22.10. Summary
Details
472
- 472
English
- English
© Elsevier 2011
- © Elsevier 2011
26th July 2011
- 26th July 2011
Elsevier
- Elsevier
9780080967905
- 9780080967905
9780080967899
- 9780080967899
About the Author
Mark Schlesinger
Affiliations and Expertise
Missouri University of Science and Technology, MO, USA
Matthew King
Affiliations and Expertise
Hatch Associates Pty Ltd., Perth, Western Australia
Kathryn Sole
Affiliations and Expertise
Angloresearch, Johannesburg, South Africa
William Davenport
Professor William George Davenport is a graduate of the University of British Columbia and the Royal School of Mines, London. Prior to his academic career he worked with the Linde Division of Union Carbide in Tonawanda, New York. He spent a combined 43 years of teaching at McGill University and the University of Arizona.
His Union Carbide days are recounted in the book Iron Blast Furnace, Analysis, Control and Optimization (English, Chinese, Japanese, Russian and Spanish editions).
During the early years of his academic career he spent his summers working in many of Noranda Mines Company’s metallurgical plants, which led quickly to the book Extractive Metallurgy of Copper. This book has gone into five English language editions (with several printings) and Chinese, Farsi and Spanish language editions.
He also had the good fortune to work in Phelps Dodge’s Playas flash smelter soon after coming to the University of Arizona. This experience contributed to the book Flash Smelting, with two English language editions and a Russian language edition and eventually to the book Sulfuric Acid Manufacture (2006), 2nd edition 2013.
In 2013 co-authored Extractive Metallurgy of Nickel, Cobalt and Platinum Group Metals, which took him to all the continents except Antarctica.
He and four co-authors are just finishing up the book Rare Earths: Science, Technology, Production and Use, which has taken him around the United States, Canada and France, visiting rare earth mines, smelters, manufacturing plants, laboratories and recycling facilities.
Professor Davenport’s teaching has centered on ferrous and non-ferrous extractive metallurgy. He has visited (and continues to visit) about 10 metallurgical plants per year around the world to determine the relationships between theory and industrial practice. He has also taught plant design and economics throughout his career and has found this aspect of his work particularly rewarding. The delight of his life at the university has, however, always been academic advising of students on a one-on-one basis.
Professor Davenport is a Fellow (and life member) of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum and a twenty-five year member of the (U.S.) Society of Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration. He is recipient of the CIM Alcan Award, the TMS Extractive Metallurgy Lecture Award, the AusIMM Sir George Fisher Award, the AIME Mineral Industry Education Award, the American Mining Hall of Fame Medal of Merit and the SME Milton E. Wadsworth award. In September 2014 he will be honored by the Conference of Metallurgists’ Bill Davenport Honorary Symposium in Vancouver, British Columbia (his home town).
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Arizona, Tuscon, AZ, USA
Reviews
"...very clearly and logically written, with good illustrations and a large amount of useful information...an excellent acquisition for an academic library." --Choice
"An ideal reference book for the plant manager...of use to industry analysts wishing to have at hand a readily-accesible explanation of the strengths and weaknesses of individual plants employing particular processes." --Metal Bulletin
"...a useful reference for the specialist" --ASLIB Book Guide