Extractive Metallurgy of Copper - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780080967899, 9780080967905

Extractive Metallurgy of Copper

5th Edition

Authors: Mark Schlesinger Matthew King Kathryn Sole William Davenport
eBook ISBN: 9780080967905
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080967899
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 26th July 2011
Page Count: 472
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
204.50
173.82
155.00
131.75
178.00
151.30
210.00
178.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
125.00
106.25
205.00
174.25
155.00
131.75
359.09
305.23
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This multi-author new edition revises and updates the classic reference by William G. Davenport et al (winner of, among other awards, the 2003 AIME Mineral Industry Educator of the Year Award "for inspiring students in the pursuit of clarity"), providing fully updated coverage of the copper production process, encompassing topics as diverse as environmental technology for wind and solar energy transmission, treatment of waste by-products, and recycling of electronic scrap for potential alternative technology implementation. The authors examine industrially grounded treatments of process fundamentals and the beneficiation of raw materials, smelting and converting, hydrometallurgical processes, and refining technology for a mine-to-market perspective - from primary and secondary raw materials extraction to shipping of rod or billet to customers. The modern coverage of the work includes bath smelting processes such as Ausmelt and Isasmelt, which have become state-of-the-art in sulfide concentrate smelting and converting.

Key Features

  • Drawing on extensive international industrial consultancies within working plants, this work describes in depth the complete copper production process, starting from both primary and secondary raw materials and ending with rod or billet being shipped to customers
  • The work focuses particularly on currently-used industrial processes used to turn raw materials into refined copper metal rather than ideas working ‘only on paper’
  • New areas of coverage include the environmentally appropriate uses of copper cables in power transmission for wind and solar energy sources; the recycling of electronic scrap as an important new feedstock to the copper industry, and state-of-the-art Ausmelt and Isasmelt bath smelting processes for sulfide concentrate smelting and converting

Readership

Graduate students within extractive metallurgy and metallurgical engineering. Working professionals, including metallurgists and mining, chemical, plant or environmental engineers and researchers within industry. Wind and Solar energy companies and researchers

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Overview

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Extracting Copper from Copper–Iron–Sulfide Ores

1.3. Hydrometallurgical Extraction of Copper

1.4. Melting and Casting Cathode Copper

1.5. Recycle of Copper and Copper-alloy Scrap (Chapters 18 and 19Chapter 18Chapter 19)

1.6. Summary

Chapter 2. Production and Use

2.1. Copper Minerals and Cut-off Grades

2.2. Location of Extraction Plants

2.3. Price of Copper

2.4. Summary

Chapter 3. Production of High Copper Concentrates – Introduction and Comminution

3.1. Concentration Flowsheet

3.2. The Comminution Process

3.3. Blasting

3.4. Crushing

3.5. Grinding

3.6. Recent Developments in Comminution

3.7. Summary

Chapter 4. Production of Cu Concentrate from Finely Ground Cu Ore

4.1. Froth Flotation

4.2. Flotation Chemicals (Nagaraj & Ravishankar, 2007; Woodcock, Sparrow, Bruckard, Johnson, & Dunne, 2007)

4.3. Specific Flotation Procedures for Cu Ores

4.4. Flotation Cells

4.5. Sensors, Operation, and Control

4.6. The Flotation Products

4.7. Other Flotation Separations

4.8. Summary

Chapter 5. Matte Smelting Fundamentals

5.1. Why Smelting?

5.2. Matte and Slag

5.3. Reactions During Matte Smelting

5.4. The Smelting Process: General Considerations

5.5. Smelting Products: Matte, Slag and Offgas

5.6. Summary

Chapter 6. Flash Smelting

6.1. Outotec Flash Furnace

6.2. Peripheral Equipment

6.3. Flash Furnace Operation

6.4. Control (Fig. 6.3)

6.5. Impurity Behavior

6.6. Outotec Flash Smelting Recent Developments and Future Trends

6.7. Inco Flash Smelting

6.8. Inco Flash Furnace Summary

6.9. Inco vs. Outotec Flash Smelting

6.10. Summary

Chapter 7. Submerged Tuyere Smelting

7.1. Noranda Process (Prevost, Letourneau, Perez, Lind, & Lavoie, 2007; Zapata, 2007)

7.2. Reaction Mechanisms

7.3. Operation and Control

7.4. Production Rate Enhancement

7.5. Teniente Smelting

7.6. Process Description

7.7. Operation (Moyano et al., 2010)

7.8. Control (Morrow & Gajaredo, 2009; Moyano et al., 2010)

7.9. Impurity Distribution

7.10. Discussion

7.11. Vanyukov Submerged-Tuyere Smelting

7.12. Summary

Chapter 8. Converting of Copper Matte

8.1. Chemistry

8.2. Industrial Peirce–Smith Converting Operations

8.3. Oxygen Enrichment of Peirce–Smith Converter Blast

8.4. Maximizing Converter Productivity

8.5. Recent Improvements in Peirce–Smith Converting

8.6. Alternatives to Peirce–Smith Converting

8.7. Summary

Chapter 9. Bath Matte Smelting

9.1. Basic Operations

9.2. Feed Materials

9.3. The TSL Furnace and Lances

9.4. Smelting Mechanisms

9.5. Startup and Shutdown

9.6. Current Installations

9.7. Copper Converting Using TSL Technology

9.8. The Mitsubishi Process

9.9. The Mitsubishi Process in the 2000s

9.10. Summary

Chapter 10. Direct-To-Copper Flash Smelting

10.1. Advantages and Disadvantages

10.2. The Ideal Direct-to-Copper Process

10.3. Industrial Single Furnace Direct-to-Copper Smelting

10.4. Chemistry

10.5. Effect of Slag Composition on % Cu-in-Slag

10.6. Industrial Details

10.7. Control

10.8. Electric Furnace Cu-from-Slag Recovery

10.9. Cu-in-Slag Limitation of Direct-to-Copper Smelting

10.10. Direct-to-Copper Impurities

10.11. Summary

Chapter 11. Copper Loss in Slag

11.1. Copper in Slags

11.2. Decreasing Copper in Slag I: Minimizing Slag Generation

11.3. Decreasing Copper in Slag II: Minimizing Copper Concentration in Slag

11.4. Decreasing Copper in Slag III: Pyrometallurgical Slag Settling/Reduction

11.5. Decreasing Copper in Slag IV: Slag Minerals Processing

11.6. Summary

Chapter 12. Capture and Fixation of Sulfur

12.1. Offgases from Smelting and Converting Processes

12.2. Sulfuric Acid Manufacture

12.3. Smelter Offgas Treatment

12.4. Gas Drying

12.5. Acid Plant Chemical Reactions

12.6. Industrial Sulfuric Acid Manufacture (Tables 12.4, 12.5, and 12.6)

12.7. Alternative Sulfuric Acid Manufacturing Methods

12.8. Recent and Future Developments in Sulfuric Acid Manufacture

12.9. Alternative Sulfur Products

12.10. Future Improvements in Sulfur Capture

12.11. Summary

Chapter 13. Fire Refining (S and O Removal) and Anode Casting

13.1. Industrial Methods of Fire Refining

13.2. Chemistry of Fire Refining

13.3. Choice of Hydrocarbon for Deoxidation

13.4. Casting Anodes

13.5. Continuous Anode Casting

13.6. New Anodes from Rejects and Anode Scrap

13.7. Removal of Impurities During Fire Refining

13.8. Summary

Chapter 14. Electrolytic Refining

14.1. The Electrorefining Process

14.2. Chemistry of Electrorefining and Behavior of Anode Impurities

14.3. Equipment

14.4. Typical Refining Cycle

14.5. Electrolyte

14.6. Maximizing Copper Cathode Purity

14.7. Minimizing Energy Consumption

14.8. Industrial Electrorefining

14.9. Recent Developments and Emerging Trends in Copper Electrorefining

14.10. Summary

Chapter 15. Hydrometallurgical Copper Extraction

15.1. Copper Recovery by Hydrometallurgical Flowsheets

15.2. Chemistry of the Leaching of Copper Minerals

15.3. Leaching Methods

15.4. Heap and Dump Leaching

15.5. Vat Leaching

15.6. Agitation Leaching

15.7. Pressure Oxidation Leaching

15.8. Future Developments

15.9. Summary

Chapter 16. Solvent Extraction

16.1. The Solvent-Extraction Process

16.2. Chemistry of Copper Solvent Extraction

16.3. Composition of the Organic Phase

16.4. Minimizing Impurity Transfer and Maximizing Electrolyte Purity

16.5. Equipment

16.6. Circuit Configurations

16.7. Quantitative Design of a Series Circuit

16.8. Quantitative Comparison of Series and Series-Parallel Circuits

16.9. Operational Considerations

16.10. Industrial Solvent-Extraction Plants

16.11. Summary

Chapter 17. Electrowinning

17.1. The Electrowinning Process

17.2. Chemistry of Copper Electrowinning

17.3. Electrical Requirements

17.4. Equipment and Operational Practice

17.5. Maximizing Copper Purity

17.6. Maximizing Energy Efficiency

17.7. Modern Industrial Electrowinning Plants

17.8. Electrowinning from Agitated Leach Solutions

17.9. Current and Future Developments

17.10. Summary

Chapter 18. Collection and Processing of Recycled Copper

18.1. The Materials Cycle

18.2. Secondary Copper Grades and Definitions

18.3. Scrap Processing and Beneficiation

18.4. Summary

Chapter 19. Chemical Metallurgy of Copper Recycling

19.1. Characteristics of Secondary Copper

19.2. Scrap Processing in Primary Copper Smelters

19.3. The Secondary Copper Smelter

19.4. Summary

Chapter 20. Melting and Casting

20.1. Product Grades and Quality

20.2. Melting Technology

20.3. Casting Machines

20.4. Summary

Chapter 21. Byproduct and Waste Streams

21.1. Molybdenite Recovery and Processing

21.2. Flotation Reagents

21.3. Operation

21.4. Optimization

21.5. Anode Slimes

21.6. Dust Treatment

21.7. Use or Disposal of Slag

21.8. Summary

Chapter 22. Costs of Copper Production

22.1. Overall Investment Costs: Mine through Refinery

22.2. Overall Direct Operating Costs: Mine through Refinery

22.3. Total Production Costs, Selling Prices, Profitability

22.4. Concentrating Costs

22.5. Smelting Costs

22.6. Electrorefining Costs

22.7. Production of Copper from Scrap

22.8. Leach/Solvent Extraction/Electrowinning Costs

22.9. Profitability

22.10. Summary

Details

No. of pages:
472
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780080967905
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080967899

About the Author

Mark Schlesinger

Affiliations and Expertise

Missouri University of Science and Technology, MO, USA

Matthew King

Affiliations and Expertise

Hatch Associates Pty Ltd., Perth, Western Australia

Kathryn Sole

Affiliations and Expertise

Angloresearch, Johannesburg, South Africa

William Davenport

William Davenport

Professor William George Davenport is a graduate of the University of British Columbia and the Royal School of Mines, London. Prior to his academic career he worked with the Linde Division of Union Carbide in Tonawanda, New York. He spent a combined 43 years of teaching at McGill University and the University of Arizona.

His Union Carbide days are recounted in the book Iron Blast Furnace, Analysis, Control and Optimization (English, Chinese, Japanese, Russian and Spanish editions).

During the early years of his academic career he spent his summers working in many of Noranda Mines Company’s metallurgical plants, which led quickly to the book Extractive Metallurgy of Copper. This book has gone into five English language editions (with several printings) and Chinese, Farsi and Spanish language editions.

He also had the good fortune to work in Phelps Dodge’s Playas flash smelter soon after coming to the University of Arizona. This experience contributed to the book Flash Smelting, with two English language editions and a Russian language edition and eventually to the book Sulfuric Acid Manufacture (2006), 2nd edition 2013.

In 2013 co-authored Extractive Metallurgy of Nickel, Cobalt and Platinum Group Metals, which took him to all the continents except Antarctica.

He and four co-authors are just finishing up the book Rare Earths: Science, Technology, Production and Use, which has taken him around the United States, Canada and France, visiting rare earth mines, smelters, manufacturing plants, laboratories and recycling facilities.

Professor Davenport’s teaching has centered on ferrous and non-ferrous extractive metallurgy. He has visited (and continues to visit) about 10 metallurgical plants per year around the world to determine the relationships between theory and industrial practice. He has also taught plant design and economics throughout his career and has found this aspect of his work particularly rewarding. The delight of his life at the university has, however, always been academic advising of students on a one-on-one basis.

Professor Davenport is a Fellow (and life member) of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum and a twenty-five year member of the (U.S.) Society of Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration. He is recipient of the CIM Alcan Award, the TMS Extractive Metallurgy Lecture Award, the AusIMM Sir George Fisher Award, the AIME Mineral Industry Education Award, the American Mining Hall of Fame Medal of Merit and the SME Milton E. Wadsworth award. In September 2014 he will be honored by the Conference of Metallurgists’ Bill Davenport Honorary Symposium in Vancouver, British Columbia (his home town).

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Arizona, Tuscon, AZ, USA

Reviews

"...very clearly and logically written, with good illustrations and a large amount of useful information...an excellent acquisition for an academic library." --Choice

"An ideal reference book for the plant manager...of use to industry analysts wishing to have at hand a readily-accesible explanation of the strengths and weaknesses of individual plants employing particular processes." --Metal Bulletin

"...a useful reference for the specialist" --ASLIB Book Guide

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.