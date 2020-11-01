COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Extracellular Vesicles - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128206621

Extracellular Vesicles, Volume 645

1st Edition

0.0 star rating Write a review
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128206621
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 412
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
142.00
199.00
159.20
278.14
138.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Genetic labeling of extracellular vesicle exosomes for studying biogenesis and uptake in living mammalian cells
Biao Lu
2. Fluorescent Labeling of Extracellular Vesicles
Thomas Gaborski
3. Isolation of extracellular vesicles from lymph
Laura Santambrogio
4. Transgenic rats for tracking body fluid/tissue-derived extracellular vesicles
Takahiro Ochiya
5. Isolation of amniotic extracellular vesicles
Ramkumar Menon
6. Urinary extracellular vesicle isolation
Antonio De Maio
7. Immunocapture-based ELISA to Characterize and Quantify Extracellular Vesicles in Both Cell Culture Supernatants and Body Fluids
Stefano Fais
8. Extracellular vesicle analysis by nano FACS
John P. Nolan
9. Quantification of mtDNA in extracellular vesicles
Beata Soltesz
10. Extracellular vesicle isolation from 3D cell cultures
Irina Nazarenko
11. Lipidomic profile of extracellular vesicles
Jessy Deshane
12. Imaging extracellular vesicles using fluorescent microscpe
Ema Cocucci
13. Single extracellular vesicle analysis
Tobias Tertel
14. Isolation of circulating extracellular vesicles
Emmanuel Dias-Neto
15. Live extracellular vesicles tracking in zebrafish
Jacky Goetz
16. TEM-assisted characterization of extracellular vesicles
Alain R. Brisson

Description

Extracellular Vesicles, Volume 645 in the Methods in Enzymology series continues the legacy of this premier serial with quality chapters authored by leaders in the field. Chapters in this new release include Genetic labeling of extracellular vesicle exosomes for studying biogenesis and uptake in living mammalian cells, Fluorescent Labeling of Extracellular Vesicles, Isolation of extracellular vesicles from lymph, Transgenic rats for tracking body fluid/tissue-derived extracellular vesicles, Isolation of amniotic extracellular vesicles, Urinary extracellular vesicle isolation, Immunocapture-based ELISA to Characterize and Quantify Extracellular Vesicles in Both Cell Culture Supernatants and Body Fluids, and much more.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the Methods in Enzymology series

Readership

Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, analytical chemists, and physiologists

Details

No. of pages:
412
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
1st November 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128206621

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.