Extracellular Vesicles, Volume 645
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Genetic labeling of extracellular vesicle exosomes for studying biogenesis and uptake in living mammalian cells
Biao Lu
2. Fluorescent Labeling of Extracellular Vesicles
Thomas Gaborski
3. Isolation of extracellular vesicles from lymph
Laura Santambrogio
4. Transgenic rats for tracking body fluid/tissue-derived extracellular vesicles
Takahiro Ochiya
5. Isolation of amniotic extracellular vesicles
Ramkumar Menon
6. Urinary extracellular vesicle isolation
Antonio De Maio
7. Immunocapture-based ELISA to Characterize and Quantify Extracellular Vesicles in Both Cell Culture Supernatants and Body Fluids
Stefano Fais
8. Extracellular vesicle analysis by nano FACS
John P. Nolan
9. Quantification of mtDNA in extracellular vesicles
Beata Soltesz
10. Extracellular vesicle isolation from 3D cell cultures
Irina Nazarenko
11. Lipidomic profile of extracellular vesicles
Jessy Deshane
12. Imaging extracellular vesicles using fluorescent microscpe
Ema Cocucci
13. Single extracellular vesicle analysis
Tobias Tertel
14. Isolation of circulating extracellular vesicles
Emmanuel Dias-Neto
15. Live extracellular vesicles tracking in zebrafish
Jacky Goetz
16. TEM-assisted characterization of extracellular vesicles
Alain R. Brisson
Description
Extracellular Vesicles, Volume 645 in the Methods in Enzymology series continues the legacy of this premier serial with quality chapters authored by leaders in the field. Chapters in this new release include Genetic labeling of extracellular vesicle exosomes for studying biogenesis and uptake in living mammalian cells, Fluorescent Labeling of Extracellular Vesicles, Isolation of extracellular vesicles from lymph, Transgenic rats for tracking body fluid/tissue-derived extracellular vesicles, Isolation of amniotic extracellular vesicles, Urinary extracellular vesicle isolation, Immunocapture-based ELISA to Characterize and Quantify Extracellular Vesicles in Both Cell Culture Supernatants and Body Fluids, and much more.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Methods in Enzymology series
Readership
Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, analytical chemists, and physiologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 412
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128206621
