Extracellular Vesicles, Volume 645
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Genetic labeling of extracellular vesicle exosomes for studying biogenesis and uptake in living mammalian cells
Biao Lu
2. Fluorescent Labeling of Extracellular Vesicles
Thomas Gaborski
3. Isolation of extracellular vesicles from lymph
Laura Santambrogio
4. Transgenic rats for tracking body fluid/tissue-derived extracellular vesicles
Takahiro Ochiya
5. Isolation of amniotic extracellular vesicles
Ramkumar Menon
6. Urinary extracellular vesicle isolation
Antonio De Maio
7. Immunocapture-based ELISA to Characterize and Quantify Extracellular Vesicles in Both Cell Culture Supernatants and Body Fluids
Stefano Fais
8. Extracellular vesicle analysis by nano FACS
John P. Nolan
9. Quantification of mtDNA in extracellular vesicles
Beata Soltesz
10. Extracellular vesicle isolation from 3D cell cultures
Irina Nazarenko
11. Lipidomic profile of extracellular vesicles
Jessy Deshane
12. Imaging extracellular vesicles using fluorescent microscpe
Ema Cocucci
13. Single extracellular vesicle analysis
Tobias Tertel
14. Isolation of circulating extracellular vesicles
Emmanuel Dias-Neto
15. Live extracellular vesicles tracking in zebrafish
Jacky Goetz
16. TEM-assisted characterization of extracellular vesicles
Alain R. Brisson
Description
This new volume of Methods in Enzymology continues the legacy of this premier serial with quality chapters authored by leaders in the field.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Methods in Enzymology series
Readership
Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, analytical chemists, and physiologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 412
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128206621
About the Serial Volume Editors
Sheila Spada
Sheila Spada is at Weill Cornell Medical College, NY, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Weill Cornell Medical College, NY, USA
Lorenzo Galluzzi
Lorenzo Galluzzi (born 1980) is currently Assistant Professor of Cell Biology in Radiation Oncology with the Department of Radiation Oncology of the Weill Cornell Medical College (New York, NY, USA), Honorary Assistant Professor Adjunct with the Department of Dermatology of the Yale School of Medicine (New Haven, CT, USA), Honorary Associate Professor with the Faculty of Medicine of the Paris Descartes University (Paris, France), and Faculty Member with the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences and Biotechnology of the University of Ferrara (Ferrara, Italy) and the Graduate School of Pharmacological Sciences of the University of Padova (Padova, Italy). Prior to joining Weill Cornell Medical College (2017), Lorenzo Galluzzi was a Junior Scientist of the Research Team “Apoptosis, Cancer and Immunity” at the Cordeliers Research Center (Paris, France; 2012-2016). Lorenzo Galluzzi did his post-doctoral training at the Gustave Roussy Cancer Center (Villejuif, France; 2009-2011), after receiving his PhD from the Paris Sud University (Le Kremlin-Bicetre, France; 2008). He is also Associate Director of the European Academy for Tumor Immunology (EATI), Co-chair of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Immunogenic Cell Death Working Group, and Founding Member of the European Research Institute for Integrated Cellular Pathology (ERI-ICP). Lorenzo Galluzzi is best known for major experimental and conceptual contributions to the fields of cell death, autophagy, tumor metabolism and tumor immunology. In particular, he provided profound insights into the links between adaptive stress responses in cancer cells and the activation of a clinically relevant tumor-targeting immune response in the context of chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Lorenzo Galluzzi has published more than 400 scientific articles in international peer-reviewed journals. According to a survey published by Lab Times, he is currently the 6th and the youngest of the 30 most-cited European cell biologists (relative to the period 2007–2013), and he was nominated Highly Cited Researcher by Clarivate Analytics (formerly, Thomson Reuter) in 2016 and 2018. Lorenzo Galluzzi currently operates as Editor-in-Chief of three journals: OncoImmunology (which he co-founded in 2011), International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, and Molecular and Cellular Oncology (which he co-founded in 2013). In addition, Lorenzo Galluzzi currently serves as Founding Editor for Microbial Cell and Cell Stress, and Associate Editor for Cell Death and Disease. Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Cell Biology in Radiation Oncology, Department of Radiation Oncology, Weill Cornell Medical College, NY, USA
