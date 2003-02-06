Extracellular Matrix and The Liver
1st Edition
Approach to Gene Therapy
Description
Extracellular Matrix of the Liver addresses the basic science of the extracellular matrix and discusses
new strategies for the treatment of cirrhosis of the liver, with a primary focus on possible gene therapy
approaches.
The chapters are divided into six sections as follows:
- Basic Science of Extracellular Matrix
- Cells Responsible for Extracellular Matrix Production
- Activation Mechanism of Hepatic Cells and Signal Transduction
- Basic Science for Extracellular Matrix Metabolism including Enzymes and their Inhibitors
- Matrix Mettaloproteinases and Tissue Inhibitors for Matrix Mettaloproteinases
- New Strategies for the treatment of Liver Cirrhosis
Key Features
- Discusses the possibility of gene therapy for liver cirrhosis
- Includes information on new aspects of hepatic stellate cells
- Written by top experts in basic science and clinical hepatology
Readership
Hepatologists, molecular geneticists, gastroenterologists, oncologists, and hematologists
Table of Contents
New Insights into the Extracellular Matrix
Dynamic Regulation of Basement Membrane Collagen IV Gene Expression in Malignant Tumors
Regulation of Phenotypes of Human AortaEndothelial Cells and Smooth Muscle Cells in Culture by Type IV Collage Aggregates
Functions of Proteoglycan/Glycosaminoglycan in Liver
SPARC, A Matricellular Protein that Regulates Cell-Matrix Interaction: Implications for Vascular and Connective Tissue Biology
Cells Responsible for ECM Production in the Liver
Different Hepatic Cell Populations of the Fibroblast Lineage with Fibrogenic Potential
Role of Sinusoidal Endothelial Cells in Liver Inflammation and Repair
Molecular Mechanism of Stellate Cell Activation and ECM Remodeling
Role of Histone Deacetylases in Transcriptional Control of the Hepatic Stellate Cell Phenotype
Knockout Mice of Matrix Metalloproteinase Genes
Stem Cells Expressing MMP-13 mRNA Appear During Regression Reversal of Hepatic Cirrhosis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 6th February 2003
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080531502
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125252515
About the Editor
Isao Okazaki
Affiliations and Expertise
Tokai University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan
Yosifumi Ninomiya
Affiliations and Expertise
Okayama University Medical School, Japan
Tanikawa Kyuichi
Affiliations and Expertise
Kurume University School of Medicine, Japan
Scott Friedman
Affiliations and Expertise
Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, NY, USA
Reviews
"...a good addition to medical, academic and research libraries supporting research and treatment of liver diseases as well as those in institutions conducting research on gene therapy." --E-STREAMS, 2003