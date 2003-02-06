Extracellular Matrix and The Liver - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125252515, 9780080531502

Extracellular Matrix and The Liver

1st Edition

Approach to Gene Therapy

Editors: Isao Okazaki Yosifumi Ninomiya Tanikawa Kyuichi Scott Friedman
eBook ISBN: 9780080531502
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125252515
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 6th February 2003
Page Count: 512
Description

Extracellular Matrix of the Liver addresses the basic science of the extracellular matrix and discusses
new strategies for the treatment of cirrhosis of the liver, with a primary focus on possible gene therapy
approaches.

The chapters are divided into six sections as follows:

  • Basic Science of Extracellular Matrix
  • Cells Responsible for Extracellular Matrix Production
  • Activation Mechanism of Hepatic Cells and Signal Transduction
  • Basic Science for Extracellular Matrix Metabolism including Enzymes and their Inhibitors
  • Matrix Mettaloproteinases and Tissue Inhibitors for Matrix Mettaloproteinases
  • New Strategies for the treatment of Liver Cirrhosis

Key Features

  • Discusses the possibility of gene therapy for liver cirrhosis
  • Includes information on new aspects of hepatic stellate cells
  • Written by top experts in basic science and clinical hepatology

Readership

Hepatologists, molecular geneticists, gastroenterologists, oncologists, and hematologists

Table of Contents

New Insights into the Extracellular Matrix
Dynamic Regulation of Basement Membrane Collagen IV Gene Expression in Malignant Tumors
Regulation of Phenotypes of Human AortaEndothelial Cells and Smooth Muscle Cells in Culture by Type IV Collage Aggregates
Functions of Proteoglycan/Glycosaminoglycan in Liver
SPARC, A Matricellular Protein that Regulates Cell-Matrix Interaction: Implications for Vascular and Connective Tissue Biology
Cells Responsible for ECM Production in the Liver
Different Hepatic Cell Populations of the Fibroblast Lineage with Fibrogenic Potential
Role of Sinusoidal Endothelial Cells in Liver Inflammation and Repair
Molecular Mechanism of Stellate Cell Activation and ECM Remodeling
Role of Histone Deacetylases in Transcriptional Control of the Hepatic Stellate Cell Phenotype
Knockout Mice of Matrix Metalloproteinase Genes
Stem Cells Expressing MMP-13 mRNA Appear During Regression Reversal of Hepatic Cirrhosis

Details

No. of pages:
512
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080531502
Hardcover ISBN:
9780125252515

About the Editor

Isao Okazaki

Affiliations and Expertise

Tokai University School of Medicine, Tokyo, Japan

Yosifumi Ninomiya

Affiliations and Expertise

Okayama University Medical School, Japan

Tanikawa Kyuichi

Affiliations and Expertise

Kurume University School of Medicine, Japan

Scott Friedman

Affiliations and Expertise

Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, NY, USA

Reviews

"...a good addition to medical, academic and research libraries supporting research and treatment of liver diseases as well as those in institutions conducting research on gene therapy." --E-STREAMS, 2003

Ratings and Reviews

