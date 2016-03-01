External Magnetic Field Effects on Hydrothermal Treatment of Nanofluid
1st Edition
Numerical and Analytical Studies
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Nomenclature
- Chapter 1: Magnetohydrodynamic and ferrohydrodynamic
- Abstract
- 1.1. Magnetohydrodynamic
- 1.2. Ferrohydrodynamic
- 1.3. Nanofluid
- 1.4. Magnetohydrodynamic nanofluid flow and heat transfer
- 1.5. Ferrohydrodynamic nanofluid flow and heat transfer
- 1.6. Magnetic field–dependent viscosity
- Chapter 2: The control volume finite element method: application for magnetohydrodynamic nanofluid hydrothermal behavior
- Abstract
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Basic idea of the control volume finite element method
- 2.3. Implementation of source terms and boundary conditions
- 2.4. CVFEM for steady two-dimensional pure diffusion and advection-diffusion
- 2.5. Application of CVFEM for nanofluid hydrothermal behavior in the presence of a magnetic field
- Chapter 3: New semianalytical methods: application for MHD nanofluid hydrothermal behavior
- Abstract
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. New semianalytical methods: basic idea and sample codes
- 3.3. Application of semianalytical methods for nanofluid hydrothermal behavior in the presence of magnetic field
- Chapter 4: Lattice Boltzmann method: application for MHD nanofluid hydrothermal behavior
- Abstract
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Lattice gas
- 4.3. From LGA to LBM
- 4.4. Macroscopic quantities
- 4.5. Lattice arrangements
- 4.6. Two-dimensional lattice arrangements
- 4.7. Boundary conditions
- 4.8. Lattice Boltzmann method for temperature
- 4.9. Thermal boundary condition
- 4.10. Sample FORTRAN code for LBM
- 4.11. Curved boundary conditions
- 4.12. The lattice boltzmann method for MHD
- 4.13. The lattice Boltzmann model for nanofluid
- 4.14. Application of LBM for nanofluid hydrothermal behavior in presence of magnetic field
- Appendix: Sample codes for new numerical and semianalytical methods
- Index
Description
This book seeks to comprehensively cover recent progress in computational fluid dynamics and nonlinear science and its applications to MHD and FHD nanofluid flow and heat transfer. The book will be a valuable reference source to researchers in various fields, including materials science, nanotechnology, mathematics, physics, information science, engineering and medicine, seeing to understand the impact of external magnetic fields on the hydrothermal behavior of nanofluids in order to solve a wide variety of theoretical and practical problems.
Key Features
- Readers will gain a full understanding of the fundamentals in new numerical and analytical methods in MHD (Magnetohydrodynamics)
- Includes complete coverage of governing equations in which nanofluid is used as working fluid, and where magnetic fields are applied to nanofluids
- A single-source reference covering recent progress in computational fluid dynamics and nonlinear science, and its applications to MHD and FHD nanofluid flow and heat transfer
Readership
Materials scientists, chemical engineers, chemists and physicists seeking to understand the effects of external magnetic fields on the hydrothermal behavior of nanofluids.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 354
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2016
- Published:
- 1st March 2016
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323431774
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323431385
About the Authors
Mohsen Sheikholeslami Author
Dr. Mohsen Sheikholeslami works at the Babol Noshirvani University of Technology’s Department of Mechanical Engineering, Iran. His research interests include Computational Fluid Dynamics, nanofluid simulation, mesoscopic modeling of fluid, nonlinear science, magnetohydrodynamics, ferrohydrodynamics, and electrohydrodynamics. He authored several papers and books across various areas of mechanical engineering. He was selected as a Web of Science Highly Cited Researcher (Top 0.01%) in 2016 and 2017. He is also the author of the books Applications of Nanofluid for Heat Transfer Enhancement; Application of Semi-Analytical Methods for Nanofluid Flow and Heat Transfer; Hydrothermal Analysis in Engineering Using Control Volume Finite Element Method; and External Magnetic Field Effects on Hydrothermal Treatment of Nanofluid, all published by Elsevier.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mechanical Engineering, Babol Noshirvani University of Technology, Babol, Iran
Davood Domairry Ganji Author
D. D. Ganji is a Professor of Mechanical Engineering and the Director of the Graduate Program at Babol Noshirvani University of Technology in Iran, as well as a consultant in nonlinear dynamics and the Dean of the National Elite Foundation of Iran. He has a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from Tarbiat Modarres University. He is the Editor-in-Chief of International Journal of Nonlinear Dynamic and Engineering Science, and Editor of International Journal of Nonlinear Sciences and Numerical Simulation and International Journal of Differential Equations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mechanical Engineering, Babol Noshirvani University of Technology, Babol, Iran