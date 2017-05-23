Exterior Algebras

"This book covers a lot of ground and will be welcomed by specialists. Although the author describes this book as an ‘elementary’ tribute to Grassmann’s ideas, it is not an easy book to read. On the other hand, the proofs are complete and the discussions are comprehensive." --Zentralblatt MATH 1377

"It is marvelous that Pavan has undertaken to present such a thorough treatment of Grassmann’s work, both because of its intrinsic elegance and because of its utility across mathematics, especially in differential geometry. It is a solid work of scholarship as well as pedagogy." --MAA Reviews