Extending Financial Inclusion in Africa
1st Edition
Description
Extending Financial Inclusion in Africa unveils the genesis and transformation of Africa’s financial sector and its ability to provide finance for all. Contributors of the Book traverse the whole spectrum of African financial systems, examining their depth and breadth and empirically evaluating their appropriateness and effectiveness to achieve inclusive financial services.
Key Features
- Explores the evolution of the financial sector in Africa from the pre-colonial to post-colonial era
- Investigates the financial inclusion–economic growth nexus
- Explores the role of financial regulation and governance in either enhancing or limiting financial inclusion
- Evaluates unintended consequences of financial inclusion, including over-indebtedness and increased propensity to spend
- Assesses cross-sectional evidence on the link between financial inclusion and technological developments such as the internet and mobile technology
Readership
Undergraduate and postgraduate students in banking, economics and financial technology (FinTech); Researchers in the field of financial inclusion and economic growth; Policymakers and African practitioners in banking and development finance
Table of Contents
- An Overview of Financial Services Access and Usage in Africa
2. How Did Banks Evolve in Africa?
3. Financial Development in Africa: Is It Demand-Following or Supply-Leading?
4. The Role of Financial Markets and Institutions in Private Sector Development in Africa
5. Financial Markets and Institutions in Africa: Landscape and Financial Inclusion
6. A Survey of Microfinance Institutions and Informal Finance in Africa
7. Financial Sector Regulation and Governance in Africa
8. Macroeconomic Determinants of Financial Inclusion: Evidence Using Dynamic Panel Data Analysis
9. Financial Inclusion and Economic Growth: Evidence From a Panel of Selected African Countries
10. The Relationship Between Technology and Financial Inclusion: Cross-Sectional Evidence
11. Unintended Consequences of Financial Inclusion
12. Financial Inclusion and the Sustainable Development Goals
13. Alternative Financing Approaches and Regulation in Africa
14. The Potential of FinTech in Enabling Financial Inclusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 342
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 12th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128142035
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128141649
About the Editor
Daniel Makina
Daniel Makina is Professor of Finance at the University of South Africa. He holds a PhD from the University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg and an MSc in Financial Economics from the University of London. His research interests are in banking, financial inclusion and migration financial economics and has published on these topics in reputed international journals such as Applied Financial Economics, Applied Economics, African Development Review, African Finance Journal, Migration Letters, International Migration, among others. He is co-author with Lawrence J. Gitman and others of the book Principles of Managerial Finance: Global and Southern African Perspectives. He also contributed the Chapter The Mortgage Market, Character and Trends in Africa to the International Encyclopaedia of Housing and Home. In 2017, he served as Guest Editor of the African Journal of Economic and Management Studies and won the Emerald Reviewer Literati Award.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Finance, Risk Management and Banking, University of South Africa, South Africa