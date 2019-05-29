Exposure to Engineered Nanomaterials in the Environment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128148358, 9780128148365

Exposure to Engineered Nanomaterials in the Environment

1st Edition

Editors: Nelson Marmiroli Jason White Jing Song
eBook ISBN: 9780128148365
Paperback ISBN: 9780128148358
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 29th May 2019
Page Count: 362
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
215.41
183.10
155.00
131.75
200.00
170.00
175.00
148.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
175.00
148.75
200.00
170.00
155.00
131.75
279.94
237.95
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Part I: Synthesis and characterisation of ENMs
1. Procedures for synthesis of ENMs
2. Methods for characterisation, chemical and physical properties
3. Standardisation of testing

Part 2: ENMs in the environment
4. Natural environments
5. Agricultural environments
6. Food products, drugs, cosmetics

Part 3: ENMs in biology and medicine
7. Toxicology in model organisms, risk assessment
8. Methods for toxicological studies, in vivo, in vitro, genome wide
9. Strategies for drug delivery
10. ENMs in therapy

Part 4: Social and regulatory aspects of ENMs
11. Social and economic impacts
12. Consumers acceptance
13. Ethics and regulation

Description

Exposure to Engineered Nanomaterials in the Environment provide a new, holistic framework for testing and evaluating the potential benefits and risks of engineered nanomaterials (ENMs), including their potential socioeconomic impacts, ethical issues and consumers’ expectations and fears. The book covers nanomaterial presence in various environments, agroecosystems and other areas within the human sphere of actions. The book includes sections on (i) Chemical, physical and biological properties, (ii) Presence and diffusion of ENMs in human environments, agriculture, food and drug products, (iii) ENMs as a pillar in biological and medical research, and (iv) Social and regulatory issues emerging from years of application.

The book is designed to increase awareness to key end-users and stakeholders, including food producers and processors, industry, representatives of society and consumers, and those looking to implement an accurate and effective risk analysis procedure that promotes the sustainable use of nanotechnology.

Key Features

  • Assesses both the positive and negative impacts of engineered nanomaterials in the environment
  • Shows how engineered nanomaterials are used in agricultural environments, food products, drugs and cosmetics
  • Discusses the unique properties of a range of engineered nanomaterials that lead to their environmental effects

Readership

Researchers in academic and government working in the areas of materials science, environmental policy, and agriculture

Details

No. of pages:
362
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780128148365
Paperback ISBN:
9780128148358

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Nelson Marmiroli Editor

Prof. Nelson Marmiroli is a full professor of Recombinant DNA Technologies, and of Food Production and Genetic Resources at the University of Parma. Prof. Marmiroli coordinates a team including over 20 among full professors, associate professors, research associates,technicians, post-docs, PhD fellows. His current research topics are focused on application of environmental biotechnologies for sustainability; phytoremediation, bioremediation, emerging contaminants (nanomaterials), interaction of plants with pollutants, genetic and molecular bases of genotype-environment interactions in different organisms (proteomic, genomic, transcriptomic analyses); molecular traceability of food supply chains for food safety and authenticity protection. Milton P. Gordon Award for Excellence in Phytoremediation, Editorial Board of the International Journal of Phytoremediation.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Recmbinant DNA Technologies, Department of Chemistry, Life Sciences and Environmental Sustainability, University of Parma, Italy

Jason White Editor

Dr. Jason C. White is vice director and chief analytical chemist at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES). Dr. White received his Ph.D. in Environmental Toxicology from Cornell University in 1997. After one year as a post-doctoral associate at CAES, Dr. White joined the Department of Soil and Water in 1998. In 2009, he assumed the department head position in Analytical Chemistry and in 2013, was also appointed as vice director. The CAES Analytical Chemistry Department provides sample analysis to all other state agencies, and also participates in the FDA Food Emergency Response Network (FERN) Chemistry Cooperative Agreement Program (cCAP). Dr. White also has research programs in two separate areas: nanomaterial contamination of agricultural crops, as well as the phytoremediation of soils contaminated with persistent organic pollutants. Dr. White also has adjunct faculty appointments at the University of Texas−El Paso, University of Massachusetts, the University of New Haven, and Post University. Managing Editor of the International Journal of Phytoremediation.

Affiliations and Expertise

Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, New Haven, CT, USA

Jing Song Editor

Dr. Jing Song received his PhD Degree in Soil Chemistry in 2002 at the Institute of Soil Science, Chinese Academy of Sciences (ISSCAS) and became an associate researcher in 2005. He served as Deputy Director of the Soil and Environment Bioremediation Research Centre (SEBC, ISSCAS), and Deputy Director of the CAS Key Laboratory of Soil Environment and Pollution Remediation (KLSEPR, CAS). Dr. Song's main research interests include bioavailability of soil pollutants, derivation of risk based soil environmental standards and R&D of physio-chemical remediation technologies for polluted soil/site. He has been active in joint research projects with Rothamsted Research, UK and Wageningen University and Research Center, the Netherlands. Dr. Song is a member of the Soil Environment Committee, Chinese Society of Soil Sciences, Senior Associate Editor for heavy metals of the International Journal of Phytoremediation, a member of the Board of Directors of the International Society of Phytotechnology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Soil Science, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Nanjing, China

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.