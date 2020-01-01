Exposure Therapy for Children with Anxiety and OCD
1st Edition
Clinician's Guide to Integrated Treatment
Description
Exposure Therapy for Anxious and OCD Children: Clinician's Guide to Integrated Treatment provides valuable guidance on how to best use exposure techniques to meet the needs of varying patient populations and clinical presentations. Each chapter includes relevant background and empirical support, practical discussions on the nature and implementation of exposure in the setting, a table of sample exposures, and a case illustration that highlights the use of that particular technique. The book employs clinical excerpts to illustrate key techniques so readers can directly incorporate into their own practice.
This book brings together a multidisciplinary team of treatment experts to explore the many recent advances in basic science and experimental research that can and should be used in exposure therapy.
Key Features
- Summarizes empirical support for exposure treatment efficacy
- Recommends how to develop and implement exposure therapy treatment
- Offers separate treatment guidelines for children and adolescents
- Encompasses treatment for GAD, phobias, OCD, and more
- Integrates exposure therapy with other therapy modalities
- Includes case studies and clinical excerpts that illustrate techniques
Readership
Clinicians who treat and researchers who study those with OCD and Anxiety: primarily psychologists, but also psychiatrists, neurologists, behavior therapists, and nurse practitioners
Table of Contents
- Overview of how to use this book
2. History and theoretical underpinnings
3. Efficacy of exposure therapy for childhood anxiety and OCD
4. Psychoeducation on exposure therapy
5. Developing an Exposure Hierarchy
6. Developing and Implementing Successful Exposures
7. Selective Mutism
8. Separation Anxiety
9. Specific Phobia
10. Social Phobia
11. Generalized Anxiety Disorder
12. OCD
13. Using Exposure with Young Children
14. Exposure Therapy for Adolescents and Young Adults
15. Involving Family Members in Exposure Practice
16. Transdiagnostic approaches I
17. Transdiagnostic approaches II
18. When challenges with exposure arise
19. ACT-Enhanced exposure therapy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 475
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st January 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128159156
About the Author
Tara Peris
Dr. Peris is an Associate Professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and the Program Director of the ABC Children’s Partial Hospitalization Program. She serves on the editorial board of several leading journals and she has published over 50 peer-reviewed articles on pediatric anxiety, OCD, and related conditions. In addition, she has co-authored a treatment manual for difficult-to-treat cases of OCD. Dr. Peris has received grant funding from the National Institutes of Health, International Obsessive Compulsive Foundation, National Alliance for Research on Schizophrenia and Affective Disorders, TLC Foundation for Body-focused Repetitive Behavior Disorders; and the Society of Clinical Child and Adolescent Psychology. She is the recipient of the Abidin Early Career Award from the APA.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Eric Storch
Dr. Eric Storch is McIngvale Presidential Endowed Chair & Professor at Baylor College of Medicine. Dr. Storch has received multiple grants from federal agencies for his research (i.e., NIH, CDC), is a Fulbright Scholar, and has published over 14 books and over 500 articles and chapters. He specializes in the nature and treatment of childhood and adult obsessive-compulsive disorder and related conditions, anxiety disorders, and anxiety among youth with autism.
Affiliations and Expertise
McIngvale Presidential Endowed Chair and Professor, Vice Chair and Head of Psychology, Menninger Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX, USA
Joseph McGuire
Dr. McGuire has over 10 years of research and clinical experience in the assessment and treatment of Tourette syndrome (TS), obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and related conditions in children and adults. He has received research support from the National Institute of Mental Health, Tourette Association, and has published over 50 peer-reviewed journal articles related to the assessment and treatment of TS and related conditions.
Affiliations and Expertise
Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, University of California Los Angeles, USA