Exposure Therapy for Children with Anxiety and OCD

Exposure Therapy for Anxious and OCD Children: Clinician's Guide to Integrated Treatment provides valuable guidance on how to best use exposure techniques to meet the needs of varying patient populations and clinical presentations. Each chapter includes relevant background and empirical support, practical discussions on the nature and implementation of exposure in the setting, a table of sample exposures, and a case illustration that highlights the use of that particular technique. The book employs clinical excerpts to illustrate key techniques so readers can directly incorporate into their own practice.

This book brings together a multidisciplinary team of treatment experts to explore the many recent advances in basic science and experimental research that can and should be used in exposure therapy.