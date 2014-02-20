Exposure Science
1st Edition
Basic Principles and Applications
Exposure Science: Basic Principles and Applications provides a concise overview of the field of exposure science, from its origins in sanitation and occupational health, to its exciting involvement with emerging scientific concepts. Written by world-leading experts in the field of exposure science, this book provides all the basic understanding you need to employ the best tools and methods for measurement, analysis, and modeling of exposure.
Exposure Science: Basic Principles and Applications is an invaluable introduction to exposure science for anyone working in the fields of environmental health, risk assessment, toxicology, or epidemiology.
- Focuses on and highlights the basic fundamentals, scientific goals, theories and tools of exposure science
- Examines the use of the exposome and eco-exposome concepts within the field of exposure science
Professionals, graduate and postgraduate students in aligned fields within environmental health and risk assessment, such as environmental toxicology and epidemiology
Table of Contents
Dedication
Acknowledgments
Introduction
References
Chapter 1. History and Foundations of Exposure Science
1.1 A Continuum from Source to Effect: The Role of Exposure Science
1.2 Regulation and Exposure
1.3 Exposure Science Activities and Risk Assessment
References
Chapter 2. Definition of the Science and Mathematical Relationships
2.1 Mathematical Representations of Exposure
2.2 A Unified Approach to the Source to Impact Continuum
References
Chapter 3. Exposure Routes and Types of Exposure
3.1 Total Exposure
3.2 Cumulative and Aggregate Exposures
3.3 The Four Routes of Exposure
References
Chapter 4. Exposure Science Applications and Uses
4.1 Exposure and Environmental Science
4.2 Source Proximity and Characterizing Exposure
4.3 Exposure and Environmental Health Sciences
4.4 Exposure Science and Causation
4.5 Exposure Science and the Law
References
Chapter 5. Exposure Science Research Design
5.1 Human Activities and Behavior
5.2 Extrapolation of Environmental Quality Data to Exposure Data
5.3 Exposure Measurements
References
Chapter 6. Source to Exposure to Dose Modeling
6.1 Exposure Models
References
Chapter 7. Exposure Science Applications: Within Environmental Health Sciences
7.1 Confounding Factors Affecting Exposure
7.2 New Approaches for Field Studies and Sample Analyses on the Dynamics of Exposure
7.3 WTC and Emergency Response/Military
7.4 Drinking Water
7.5 The Exposome as a Component of Exposure Science for Risk Assessment
References
Appendix A
A.1 Glossary of Common Terms Used to Express Exposure Concepts (Adapted and Augmented from )
References
Appendix B
General Questions on Exposure
Index
116
- 116
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
20th February 2014
- 20th February 2014
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9780124202382
- 9780124202382
9780124201675
- 9780124201675
Paul Lioy
Director of Exposure Science, Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences Institute, Rutgers University, NJ, USA
Clifford Weisel
Professor of Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences, Rutgers University, NJ, USA
"...gives a good overview of the principles of exposure science and the background to how and why the discipline came into existence…well written and well illustrated with examples throughout." - btsNews
"One of the strongest areas of the book is the description of tools used to assess exposure, clearly drawing on the authors’ decades of experience with measurement methods."JOEM, Sep-14
"…explain the origins and basic principles of the human exposure sciences, provide example applications, and define its utility…They describe some fundamental study designs and the types of measurements and associated data needed to characterize and measure the exposure of individuals or populations to a toxic biological, chemical, or physical agent."--ProtoView.com, April 2014