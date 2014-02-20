Exposure Science - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124201675, 9780124202382

Exposure Science

1st Edition

Basic Principles and Applications

Authors: Paul Lioy Clifford Weisel
eBook ISBN: 9780124202382
Paperback ISBN: 9780124201675
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th February 2014
Page Count: 116
Description

Exposure Science: Basic Principles and Applications provides a concise overview of the field of exposure science, from its origins in sanitation and occupational health, to its exciting involvement with emerging scientific concepts. Written by world-leading experts in the field of exposure science, this book provides all the basic understanding you need to employ the best tools and methods for measurement, analysis, and modeling of exposure.

Exposure Science: Basic Principles and Applications is an invaluable introduction to exposure science for anyone working in the fields of environmental health, risk assessment, toxicology, or epidemiology.

Key Features

  • Focuses on and highlights the basic fundamentals, scientific goals, theories and tools of exposure science 
  • Examines the use of the exposome and eco-exposome concepts within the field of exposure science

Readership

Professionals, graduate and postgraduate students in aligned fields within environmental health and risk assessment, such as environmental toxicology and epidemiology

Table of Contents

Dedication

Acknowledgments

Introduction

References

Chapter 1. History and Foundations of Exposure Science

1.1 A Continuum from Source to Effect: The Role of Exposure Science

1.2 Regulation and Exposure

1.3 Exposure Science Activities and Risk Assessment

References

Chapter 2. Definition of the Science and Mathematical Relationships

2.1 Mathematical Representations of Exposure

2.2 A Unified Approach to the Source to Impact Continuum

References

Chapter 3. Exposure Routes and Types of Exposure

3.1 Total Exposure

3.2 Cumulative and Aggregate Exposures

3.3 The Four Routes of Exposure

References

Chapter 4. Exposure Science Applications and Uses

4.1 Exposure and Environmental Science

4.2 Source Proximity and Characterizing Exposure

4.3 Exposure and Environmental Health Sciences

4.4 Exposure Science and Causation

4.5 Exposure Science and the Law

References

Chapter 5. Exposure Science Research Design

5.1 Human Activities and Behavior

5.2 Extrapolation of Environmental Quality Data to Exposure Data

5.3 Exposure Measurements

References

Chapter 6. Source to Exposure to Dose Modeling

6.1 Exposure Models

References

Chapter 7. Exposure Science Applications: Within Environmental Health Sciences

7.1 Confounding Factors Affecting Exposure

7.2 New Approaches for Field Studies and Sample Analyses on the Dynamics of Exposure

7.3 WTC and Emergency Response/Military

7.4 Drinking Water

7.5 The Exposome as a Component of Exposure Science for Risk Assessment

References

Appendix A

A.1 Glossary of Common Terms Used to Express Exposure Concepts (Adapted and Augmented from )

References

Appendix B

General Questions on Exposure

Index

About the Author

Paul Lioy

Paul Lioy

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Exposure Science, Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences Institute, Rutgers University, NJ, USA

Clifford Weisel

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences, Rutgers University, NJ, USA

Reviews

"...gives a good overview of the principles of exposure science and the background to how and why the discipline came into existence…well written and well illustrated with examples throughout." - btsNews

"One of the strongest areas of the book is the description of tools used to assess exposure, clearly drawing on the authors’ decades of experience with measurement methods."JOEM, Sep-14

"…explain the origins and basic principles of the human exposure sciences, provide example applications, and define its utility…They describe some fundamental study designs and the types of measurements and associated data needed to characterize and measure the exposure of individuals or populations to a toxic biological, chemical, or physical agent."--ProtoView.com, April 2014

Ratings and Reviews

