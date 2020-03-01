Exposure and Risk Assessment of Pesticide use in Agriculture
1st Edition
Approaches, Tools and Advances
Description
Exposure and Risk Assessment of Pesticide Use in Agriculture offers an overview of the different methods available in toxicology for pesticide exposure and risk assessment, ranging from the regulatory field to the in-field research studies and the daily practice of prevention personnel working in toxicology and environmental and occupational health. Pesticide exposure is often the center of attention because of the worldwide use of pesticides and their ubiquitous presence in living and working environments and foods. The health risks related with this wide use of pesticides is still unclear because of the difficulty quantifying the real risks of continuous, low dose environmental and occupational exposures. This limit impacts not only research, but also daily environmental and occupational prevention, since sound risk assessment and management activities are impaired by the difficulties faced in monitoring exposure.
Exposure and Risk Assessment of Pesticide Use in Agriculture provides readers with the technical background on each of the methods, describing known and grounded tools, new use of these tools as well as development prospects and new tools made recently available. This book will be ideal for researchers in pesticide toxicology, exposure toxicology, toxicologic risk assessment, occupational hygiene and medicine, and pesticide toxicology as well as occupational health and Industrial hygiene practitioners, regulatory experts of corporate and public bodies, and advanced students in chemical, environmental and life sciences.
Key Features
- Covers pesticide exposure and risk assessment from fundamentals to advanced theory
- Explains in clear language different methods; useful for non-experts and experts
- Details the use of each method for exposure and risk assessment, with links to additional resources and further reading
Readership
Researchers in pesticide toxicology, exposure toxicology, toxicologic risk assessment, occupational hygiene and medicine. Occupational health and Industrial hygiene practitioners. Regulatory experts of corporate and public bodies. Advanced students in chemical, environment and life sciences
Table of Contents
Section I – Regulatory exposure and risk assessment
1. From regulation to risk assessment
2. Models used in the world
3. Improving the models for regulatory exposure and risk assessment
4. Limit values definition and practical use
Section II – Exposure and risk assessment in field studies
5. Introduction to pesticide exposure monitoring
6. Skin Exposure: Whole-body and patch approaches
7. Respiratory exposure monitoring
8. Biological monitoring
9. Imitations of exposure monitoring methods and the way forward
10. Examples of exposure
11. Influence of environmental parameters on real-life exposure studies
Section III – Exposure and risk assessment for epidemiological studies
12. Introduction to epidemiological studies on pesticide exposure and effects – surrogate measures
13. Task exposure matrices
14. Questionnaires and Ranking models
Section IV – Future advances in exposure and risk assessment
15. Exposure and risk profiles
16. The interpretation of biological monitoring data: definition of biological exposure limits.
17. New biological monitoring methods
18. Tracer substances
19. Issues on risk assessment
20. Mixtures
21. Greenhouses
Details
- No. of pages:
- 530
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128124666
About the Editor
Claudio Colosio
Prof. Claudio Colosio, M.D., is an expert in the field of pesticide exposure and risk assessment in all phases covered by the book (from registration to the field use).
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Health Sciences of the University of Milan and International Centre for Rural Health, Milan, Italy
Aristidis Tsatsakis
Prof. Aristides Tsatsakis, Ph.D. is an expert in the field of pesticide exposure and risk assessment in all phases covered by the book (from registration to the field use).
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Toxicology Science and Research Centre, Department of Forensic Sciences, Medical School and The University Hospital, University of Crete, Greece
Stefan Mandic-Rajcevic
Stefan Mandic-Rajcevic, M.D., Ph.D., is an expert in the field of pesticide exposure and risk assessment in all phases covered by the book (from registration to the field use).
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Health Sciences of the University of Milan and International Centre for Rural Health, Milan, Italy
Athanasios Alegakis
Athanasios Alegakis, Ph.D. is an expert in the field of pesticide exposure and risk assessment in all phases covered by the book (from registration to the field use).
Affiliations and Expertise
Toxicology Science and Research Centre, Department of Forensic Sciences, Medical School, University of Crete, Greece