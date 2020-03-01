Exposure and Risk Assessment of Pesticide Use in Agriculture offers an overview of the different methods available in toxicology for pesticide exposure and risk assessment, ranging from the regulatory field to the in-field research studies and the daily practice of prevention personnel working in toxicology and environmental and occupational health. Pesticide exposure is often the center of attention because of the worldwide use of pesticides and their ubiquitous presence in living and working environments and foods. The health risks related with this wide use of pesticides is still unclear because of the difficulty quantifying the real risks of continuous, low dose environmental and occupational exposures. This limit impacts not only research, but also daily environmental and occupational prevention, since sound risk assessment and management activities are impaired by the difficulties faced in monitoring exposure.

Exposure and Risk Assessment of Pesticide Use in Agriculture provides readers with the technical background on each of the methods, describing known and grounded tools, new use of these tools as well as development prospects and new tools made recently available. This book will be ideal for researchers in pesticide toxicology, exposure toxicology, toxicologic risk assessment, occupational hygiene and medicine, and pesticide toxicology as well as occupational health and Industrial hygiene practitioners, regulatory experts of corporate and public bodies, and advanced students in chemical, environmental and life sciences.