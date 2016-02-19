Exploring University Mathematics, Volume 3 provides information pertinent to pure and applied mathematics. This book discusses the close relationship between mathematics and physics.

Organized into seven chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the concept of mapping in mathematics, which provides a correspondence between elements of one set with elements of another. This text then examines the theory of inflatable structures in the study of the hovercrafs in two dimensions. Other chapters consider the explicit investigation of logic by mathematicians whereby mathematics has been conceived as pre-eminently a deductive science. This book discusses as well how Taylor's formula is used in various aspects, including integration, approximating functions, finding roots of algebraic equations, and solving differential equations in forms suitable for computer calculations.

This book is intended to be suitable for students on a degree course in mathematics. Mathematicians, teachers, and research workers will also find this book extremely useful.