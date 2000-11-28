Exploring the Thalamus - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123054609, 9780080531489

Exploring the Thalamus

1st Edition

Authors: S. Sherman Ray Guillery
eBook ISBN: 9780080531489
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123054609
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th November 2000
Page Count: 312
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
76.00
64.60
9100.00
7735.00
111.82
95.05
110.00
93.50
83.95
71.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
9100.00
7735.00
79.95
67.96
63.99
54.39
104.00
88.40
97.95
83.26
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The thalamus is a group of cells placed centrally in the brain that serve a critical role in controlling how both sensory and motor signals are passed from one part of the cerebral cortex to another. Essentially, all information reaching the cerebral cortex and thus consciousness is relayed through the thalamus. The role of the thalamus in controlling the flow of information (such as visual, auditory, and motor) to the cortex has only recently begun to be understood. This book provides an in-depth look at the function of the thalamus and its role as relayer of information to the cerebral cortex. The authors explore how the thalamus controls messages that are passed to the cortex and they introduce the novel suggestion that the thalamus serves a critical role in controlling how messages pass from one part of the cortex to another. Exploring the Thalamus is a comprehensive, up-to-date reference for researchers. It discusses problems concerning the function and structure of the thalamus and concludes each chapter with thought-provoking questions regarding future research.

Key Features

  • Focuses on thalamocortical interrelationships
  • Discusses important problems concerning the function and structure of the thalamus
  • Concludes each chapter with thought-provoking questions requiring future research

Readership

Neuroscience researchers at all levels, graduate students, and neural-networkers

Table of Contents

Abbreviations Used.
Introduction.
The Nerve Cells of the Thalamus.
The Afferent Axons to the Thalamus.
Intrinsic Cell Properties.
Synaptic Properties.
Function of Burst and Tonic Response Modes in the Thalamocortical Relay.
Maps in the Brain.
Two Types of Thalamic Relay.
Drivers and Modulators.
Overview.

Details

No. of pages:
312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080531489
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123054609

About the Author

S. Sherman

Affiliations and Expertise

State University of New York, Stony Brook, U.S.A.

Ray Guillery

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Wisconsin School of Medicine, Madison, U.S.A.

Reviews

"The book is not a textbook but a report from the trenches, a down-and-dirty look at the brain as it appears to two observers who have seen it from close at hand. It deserves to be read a few pages at a time, with thoughtful breaks..." --TRENDS IN NEUROSCIENCES, 2001

"While their [Sherman and Guillery] conclusions are based on a broad synthesis of established findings, much of what they have to say is new and exploratory. The book is not intended to be a definitive thesis on the thalamus, but an offering to consider with them the functional applications of what is known about circuit structure and physiology in the thalamus. Thus, we are invited to join Sherman and Guillery in "Exploring the Thalamus." As our guides and instructors in this adventure, they present and interpret an impressive amount of information." --JOURNAL OF COGNITIVE NEUROSCIENCE, 2001

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.