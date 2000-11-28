Exploring the Thalamus
1st Edition
Description
The thalamus is a group of cells placed centrally in the brain that serve a critical role in controlling how both sensory and motor signals are passed from one part of the cerebral cortex to another. Essentially, all information reaching the cerebral cortex and thus consciousness is relayed through the thalamus. The role of the thalamus in controlling the flow of information (such as visual, auditory, and motor) to the cortex has only recently begun to be understood. This book provides an in-depth look at the function of the thalamus and its role as relayer of information to the cerebral cortex. The authors explore how the thalamus controls messages that are passed to the cortex and they introduce the novel suggestion that the thalamus serves a critical role in controlling how messages pass from one part of the cortex to another. Exploring the Thalamus is a comprehensive, up-to-date reference for researchers. It discusses problems concerning the function and structure of the thalamus and concludes each chapter with thought-provoking questions regarding future research.
Key Features
- Focuses on thalamocortical interrelationships
- Discusses important problems concerning the function and structure of the thalamus
- Concludes each chapter with thought-provoking questions requiring future research
Readership
Neuroscience researchers at all levels, graduate students, and neural-networkers
Table of Contents
Abbreviations Used.
Introduction.
The Nerve Cells of the Thalamus.
The Afferent Axons to the Thalamus.
Intrinsic Cell Properties.
Synaptic Properties.
Function of Burst and Tonic Response Modes in the Thalamocortical Relay.
Maps in the Brain.
Two Types of Thalamic Relay.
Drivers and Modulators.
Overview.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 28th November 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080531489
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123054609
About the Author
S. Sherman
Affiliations and Expertise
State University of New York, Stony Brook, U.S.A.
Ray Guillery
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Wisconsin School of Medicine, Madison, U.S.A.
Reviews
"The book is not a textbook but a report from the trenches, a down-and-dirty look at the brain as it appears to two observers who have seen it from close at hand. It deserves to be read a few pages at a time, with thoughtful breaks..." --TRENDS IN NEUROSCIENCES, 2001
"While their [Sherman and Guillery] conclusions are based on a broad synthesis of established findings, much of what they have to say is new and exploratory. The book is not intended to be a definitive thesis on the thalamus, but an offering to consider with them the functional applications of what is known about circuit structure and physiology in the thalamus. Thus, we are invited to join Sherman and Guillery in "Exploring the Thalamus." As our guides and instructors in this adventure, they present and interpret an impressive amount of information." --JOURNAL OF COGNITIVE NEUROSCIENCE, 2001