Exploring Methods in Information Literacy Research
1st Edition
Table of Contents
The broad methodological contexts of information literacy research; Introduction to the chapters; Survey research; Critical incident technique; Understanding information literacy in the workplace: using a constructivist grounded theory approach; Phenomenography: Follow the yellow brick road; Action research; Using focus groups in a mixed method approach to evaluate student learning in an information literacy embedding project; Evidence-based practice and information literacy; The evidence based model of information literacy research: A critique; Alternative methods in information literacy research in Australasia.
Description
This book provides an overview of approaches to assist researchers and practitioners to explore ways of undertaking research in the information literacy field. The first chapter provides an introductory overview of research by Dr Kirsty Williamson (author of Research Methods for Students, Academics and Professionals: Information Management and Systems) and this sets the scene for the rest of the chapters where each author explores the key aspects of a specific method and explains how it may be applied in practice. The methods covered include those representing qualitative, quantitative and mixed methods. Both a chapter on the topical evidence-based practice approach, and another critiquing it, are also included. The final chapter points the way towards potential new directions for the burgeoning field.
Renowned information literacy researcher Dr Christine Bruce affirms the usefulness of the book: New researchers and early career professionals will appreciate the clarity of the introductions provided' to each of the methods covered.
Readership
Researchers and practitioners
Details
- No. of pages:
- 214
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2007
- Published:
- 1st June 2007
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780634128
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781876938611
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Suzanne Lipu Author
Kirsty Williamson Author
Kirsty Williamson has focused her career almost entirely on research since 1996 when she obtained her PhD. For much of that time she was Director of the research group, Information and Telecommunications Needs Research (ITNR), a joint initiative of Monash University and Charles Sturt University in Australia. She has undertaken many research projects and has received many research grants from a range of different non-government and government organisations, including the principal funding body of Australian Universities, the Australian Research Council (ARC). Her research has been widely published.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Research Fellow, Monash University and Charles Sturt University, Australia
Annemaree Lloyd Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Charles Sturt University, Australia