Exploring Medical Language - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780323073080, 9780323168793

Exploring Medical Language

8th Edition

A Student-Directed Approach

Authors: Myrna LaFleur Brooks Danielle LaFleur Brooks
eBook ISBN: 9780323168793
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 25th February 2011
Page Count: 880
Description

Master the medical terminology you'll need for success with this easy-to-use, objective-based approach! Focused on medical terminology and vocabulary, Exploring Medical Language: A Student-Directed Approach, 8th Edition helps you understand complex medical terms using a proven step-by-step strategy, building each term from its foundation. With a logical, body-systems organization and engaging terminology exercises throughout, it's your key to communicating confidently and effectively with other health care professionals.

Key Features

  • Systematic approach to terminology equips you to recognize and define new terms as you encounter them and to build the medical vocabulary you'll need in the health care setting.

  • Pronunciation key provides quick access to frequently referenced material.

  • Case studies encourage critical thinking and challenge you to apply what you've learned to realistic scenarios.

  • Complementary and Alternative Medicine boxes highlight words and phrases associated with this increasingly popular discipline.

  • Terminology flash cards (409 cards) included with every book provide valuable review and self-assessment tools you can take anywhere for study on the go.

  • Audio CDs, available at an additional charge and packaged either separately or with the book, help you perfect your pronunciation of difficult terms.

  • Engaging study tools on a companion Evolve website reinforce your understanding through interactive exercises, the Body Spectrum A&P review program, and a 5,000-term English/Spanish glossary.

  • Medical Terminology Online, available at an additional charge, gives you an enhanced learning experience with fully integrated online lessons, animations, slide shows, quizzes, exams, and more.

Table of Contents

Part 1: Introduction to Word Parts and Human Body Structure
Chapter 1 Introduction to Word Parts
Chapter 2 Body Structure, Color, and Oncology
Chapter 3 Directional Terms, Planes, Positions, Regions, and Quadrants P

art 2: Body Systems
Chapter 4 Integumentary System
Chapter 5 Respiratory System
Chapter 6 Urinary System
Chapter 7 Male Reproductive System
Chapter 8 Female Reproductive System
Chapter 9 Obstetrics and Neonatology
Chapter 10 Cardiovascular, Immune, and Lymphatic Systems and Blood
Chapter 11 Digestive System
Chapter 12 Eye
Chapter 13 Ear 
Chapter 14 Musculoskeletal System
Chapter 15 Nervous System and Behavioral Health
Chapter 16 Endocrine System

Appendixes (Book)
A. Combining Forms, Prefixes, and Suffixes Alphabetized According to Word Part
B. Combining Forms, Prefixes, and Suffixes Alphabetized According to Definition
C. Additional Combining Forms, Prefixes, and Suffixes
D. Abbreviations E. Pharmacology Terms

Appendixes (on Evolve)
F. Health Care Delivery/Managed Care Terms
G. Complementary and Alternative Medicine Therapies
H. Behavioral Health Terms
I. Clinical Research Terms
J. Nutrition Terms

Illustration Credit

Bibliography

Details

No. of pages:
880
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323168793

About the Author

Myrna LaFleur Brooks

Affiliations and Expertise

Founding President of the National Association of Health Unit Clerks/Coordinators, Faculty Emeritus, Maricopa County Community College District, Phoenix, AZ

Danielle LaFleur Brooks

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculty, Medical Assisting and Allied Health and Science Community College of Vermont Montpelier, Vermont

