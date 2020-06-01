Exploring Engineering
5th Edition
An Introduction to Engineering and Design
Description
Engineers solve problems and work on emerging challenges in a wide range of areas important to improving quality of life; areas like sustainable energy, access to clean water, and improved communications and health care technologies. Kosky et al’s Exploring Engineering explores the world of engineering by introducing the reader to what engineers do, the fundamental principles that form the basis of their work, and how they apply that knowledge within a structured design process. The three-part organization of the text reinforces these areas, making this an ideal introduction for anyone interested in exploring the various fields of engineering and learning how engineers work to solve problems. The 5th edition has been revised to better reflect the knowledge base of incoming freshmen, and new content has been added for several new and emerging engineering disciplines, such as environmental engineering, cybersecurity, additive manufacturing, and mechatronics, as well as new design projects
Key Features
- Multiple award-winning textbook introduces students to the engineering profession, emphasizing the fundamental physical, chemical, and material bases for all engineering work
- Includes an Engineering Ethics Decision Matrix used throughout the book to pose ethical challenges and explore decision-making in an engineering context
- Lists of "Top Engineering Achievements" and "Top Engineering Challenges" help put the material in context and show engineering as a vibrant discipline involved in solving societal problems
- Companion Web site includes links to several drawing supplements, including "Free-hand Engineering Sketching," (detailed instructions on free-hand engineering sketching); "AutoCAD Introduction," (an introduction to the free AutoCAD drawing software); and "Design Projects," (freshman-level design projects that complement the "Hands-On" part of the textbook)
Readership
Freshman undergraduate students entering 4-year engineering programs, including those with declared or intended majors in all engineering areas such as mechanical, electrical, chemical, industrial, and civil engineering; Freshman undergraduate students taking an Introduction to Engineering Course as a requirement for a technical degree or as an elective for science and technology requirements for other degree programs in liberal arts, business, life sciences, and so forth
Table of Contents
Part 1: Lead-On
1. What Engineers Do
2. Elements of Engineering Analysis
3. Force and Motion
4. Energy
5. Engineering Economics
Part 2: Minds-On
6. Aeronautical Engineering
7. Chemical Engineering
8. Civil Engineering
9. Computer Engineering
11. Industrial Engineering
12. Manufacturing Engineering
14. Mechanical Engineering
15. Nuclear Engineering
16. Bioengineering
17. Electrochemical Engineering
18. Environmental Engineering
19. Green Energy Engineering
Part 3: Hands-On
20. Introduction to Mechatronics and Physical Computing
21. Introduction to Engineering Design
22. Design teams
23. Design Step 1: Defining the Problem
24. Design Step 2: Generation of Alternative Concepts
25. Design Step 3: Evaluation of Alternatives and Selection of a Concept
26. Design Step 4: Detailed Design
27. Design Step 5: Design Defense
28. Design Step 6: Manufacturing and Testing
29. Design Step 7: Performance Evaluation
30. Design Step 8: Design Report
31. Examples of Design Competitions
32. Closing Remarks on the Important Role of Design Projects
About the Author
Philip Kosky
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Union College, Schenectady, N.Y., USA; formerly Staff Scientist, GE Research Laboratory, Niskayuna, N.Y., USA
Robert Balmer
Affiliations and Expertise
Mechanical Engineering Professor Emeritus,University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee; Dean Emeritus, Engineering and Computer Science, Union College, Schenectady NY, USA
William Keat
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Mechanical Engineering, Union College, Schenectady, NY, USA
George Wise
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Adjunct Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Union College, Schenectady, N.Y., USA; also Technical Staff and Communication Specialist, GE Research Laboratory, Niskayuma, NY, USA