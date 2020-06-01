Exploring Engineering - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780128150733

Exploring Engineering

5th Edition

An Introduction to Engineering and Design

Authors: Philip Kosky Robert Balmer William Keat George Wise
Paperback ISBN: 9780128150733
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st June 2020
Page Count: 592
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
69.95
99.95
79.95
139.94
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Engineers solve problems and work on emerging challenges in a wide range of areas important to improving quality of life; areas like sustainable energy, access to clean water, and improved communications and health care technologies. Kosky et al’s Exploring Engineering explores the world of engineering by introducing the reader to what engineers do, the fundamental principles that form the basis of their work, and how they apply that knowledge within a structured design process. The three-part organization of the text reinforces these areas, making this an ideal introduction for anyone interested in exploring the various fields of engineering and learning how engineers work to solve problems. The 5th edition has been revised to better reflect the knowledge base of incoming freshmen, and new content has been added for several new and emerging engineering disciplines, such as environmental engineering, cybersecurity, additive manufacturing, and mechatronics, as well as new design projects

Key Features

  • Multiple award-winning textbook introduces students to the engineering profession, emphasizing the fundamental physical, chemical, and material bases for all engineering work
  • Includes an Engineering Ethics Decision Matrix used throughout the book to pose ethical challenges and explore decision-making in an engineering context
  • Lists of "Top Engineering Achievements" and "Top Engineering Challenges" help put the material in context and show engineering as a vibrant discipline involved in solving societal problems
  • Companion Web site includes links to several drawing supplements, including "Free-hand Engineering Sketching," (detailed instructions on free-hand engineering sketching); "AutoCAD Introduction," (an introduction to the free AutoCAD drawing software); and "Design Projects," (freshman-level design projects that complement the "Hands-On" part of the textbook)

Readership

Freshman undergraduate students entering 4-year engineering programs, including those with declared or intended majors in all engineering areas such as mechanical, electrical, chemical, industrial, and civil engineering; Freshman undergraduate students taking an Introduction to Engineering Course as a requirement for a technical degree or as an elective for science and technology requirements for other degree programs in liberal arts, business, life sciences, and so forth

Table of Contents

Part 1: Lead-On
1. What Engineers Do
2. Elements of Engineering Analysis
3. Force and Motion
4. Energy
5. Engineering Economics

Part 2: Minds-On
6. Aeronautical Engineering
7. Chemical Engineering
8. Civil Engineering
9. Computer Engineering
11. Industrial Engineering
12. Manufacturing Engineering
14. Mechanical Engineering
15. Nuclear Engineering
16. Bioengineering
17. Electrochemical Engineering
18. Environmental Engineering
19. Green Energy Engineering

Part 3: Hands-On
20. Introduction to Mechatronics and Physical Computing
21. Introduction to Engineering Design
22. Design teams
23. Design Step 1: Defining the Problem
24. Design Step 2: Generation of Alternative Concepts
25. Design Step 3: Evaluation of Alternatives and Selection of a Concept
26. Design Step 4: Detailed Design
27. Design Step 5: Design Defense
28. Design Step 6: Manufacturing and Testing
29. Design Step 7: Performance Evaluation
30. Design Step 8: Design Report
31. Examples of Design Competitions
32. Closing Remarks on the Important Role of Design Projects

Details

No. of pages:
592
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st June 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128150733

About the Author

Philip Kosky

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Union College, Schenectady, N.Y., USA; formerly Staff Scientist, GE Research Laboratory, Niskayuna, N.Y., USA

Robert Balmer

Affiliations and Expertise

Mechanical Engineering Professor Emeritus,University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee; Dean Emeritus, Engineering and Computer Science, Union College, Schenectady NY, USA

William Keat

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Mechanical Engineering, Union College, Schenectady, NY, USA

George Wise

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly Adjunct Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Union College, Schenectady, N.Y., USA; also Technical Staff and Communication Specialist, GE Research Laboratory, Niskayuma, NY, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.