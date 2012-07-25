Exploring Engineering
3rd Edition
An Introduction to Engineering and Design
Engineers solve problems, and work on emerging challenges in a wide range of areas important to improving quality of life; areas like sustainable energy, access to clean water, and improved communications and health care technologies. Kosky et. al. explore the world of engineering by introducing the reader to what engineers do, the fundamental principles that form the basis of their work, and how they apply that knowledge within a structured design process. The three part organization of the text reinforces these areas, making this an ideal introduction for anyone interested in exploring the various fields of engineering and learning how engineers work to solve problems.
- NEW: Additional discussions on what engineers do, and the distinctions among engineers, technicians, and managers (Chapter 1)
- NEW: Re-organized and updated chapters in Part II to more closely align with specific engineering disciplines
- NEW: New chapters on emerging fields of engineering, including Bioengineering and Green Energy Engineering
- NEW: Discussions of Design for Six Sigma integrated into Part III on the design process
- An Engineering Ethics Decision Matrix is introduced in Chapter 1 and used throughout the book to pose ethical challenges and explore ethical decision-making in an engineering context
- Lists of "Top Engineering Achievements" and "Top Engineering Challenges" help put the material in context and show engineering as a vibrant discipline involved in solving societal problems
Freshman undergraduate students entering 4-year engineering programs, including those with declared or intended majors in all engineering areas such as mechanical, electrical, chemical, industrial, and civil engineering. Freshman undergraduate students who are taking an Introduction to Engineering Course either as a requirement for a technical degree or as an elective for science and technology requirements for other degree programs in liberal arts, business, life sciences, and so forth
PART 1: Lead-On
Chapter 1. What Engineers Do
1.1 Introduction
1.2 What is engineering?
1.3 What do engineers do?
1.4 Where Do Engineers Work?
1.5 What is engineering technology?
1.6 What makes a “good” engineer?
1.7 What This Book Covers
1.8 Personal and Professional Ethics
1.9 What Are Professional Ethics?
1.10 Engineering Ethics Decision Matrix
1.11 What SHOULD YOU expect from this book?
Summary
Final Thoughts15
Chapter 2. Elements of Engineering Analysis
2.1 Introduction
2.2 The SI Unit System
2.3 Significant Figures
2.4 The “Need-Know-How-Solve” Method
2.5 Spreadsheet Analysis
Summary
Chapter 3. Force and Motion
3.1 Introduction
3.2 What is a force?
3.3 Newton’s first law
3.4 Newton’s Second Law
3.5 Newton’s Third Law
3.6 Free-Body Diagrams
3.7 What Is Kinematics?
3.8 Kinematics of Highway On-Ramps
3.9 The equations of one-dimensional kinematics
Summary
Chapter 4. Energy Conversion
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Energy is the Capability to Do Work
4.3 Kinds of Energy
4.4 Energy Conversion
4.5 Conservation of energy
Summary
Chapter 5. Engineering Economics
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Why is economics important?
5.3 The Cost of Money
5.4 When Is an Investment Worth It?
Summary
PART 2: Minds-On
Chapter 6. Chemical Engineering
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Chemical energy conversion
6.3 Atoms, molecules, and chemical reactions
6.4 The mol and the kmol
6.5 Stoichiometry
6.6 The Heating Value of Hydrocarbon Fuels
6.7 Chemical Engineering: How Do You Make Chemical Fuels?
6.8 Modern chemical engineering
Summary
Chapter 7. Civil Engineering
7.1 Introduction
7.2 What do civil engineers do?
7.3 Structural engineering
7.4 Geotechnical engineering
7.5 Water resources engineering
7.6 Transportation engineering
Summary
Chapter 8. Computer Engineering
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Moore’s law
8.3 Analog computers
8.4 From analog to digital computing
8.5 Binary Logic
8.6 Truth tables
8.7 Decimal and Binary Numbers
8.8 Binary Arithmetic
8.9 Binary codes
8.10 How does a computer work?
Summary
Chapter 9. Electrical Engineering
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Electrical Circuits
9.3 Resistance, Ohm’s Law, and the “Power Law”
9.4 Series and Parallel Circuits
9.5 Kirchhoff’s Laws
9.6 Switches
Summary
Chapter 10. Manufacturing Engineering
10.1 Introduction
10.2 What is manufacturing?
10.3 Early manufacturing
10.4 Industrial Revolution
10.5 Manufacturing Processes
10.6 Modern Manufacturing
10.7 Variability and Six Sigma
Summary
Chapter 11. Materials Engineering
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Choosing the right material
11.3 Strength
11.4 Defining materials requirements
11.5 Materials Selection
11.6 Properties of Modern Materials
Summary
Chapter 12. Mechanical Engineering
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Mechanical engineering
12.3 The Elements of Thermal Design
12.4 The Elements of Machine Design
Summary
Chapter 13. Nuclear Energy
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Nuclear Power Reactors
13.3 Neutron Moderation
13.4 Fission Products and Nuclear Waste
13.5 Nuclear Waste, the Achilles Heel of Nuclear Power
13.6 Nuclear accidents
13.7 Is nuclear power a viable renewable energy source?
Summary
PART 2.1: Emerging Engineering Fields
Introduction
Chapter 14. Bioengineering
14.1 Introduction
14.2 What do bioengineers do?
14.3 Biological Implications of Injuries to the Head
14.4 Why Collisions Can Kill
14.5 The Fracture Criterion
14.6 The Stress-Speed-Stopping Distance-Area Criterion
14.7 Criteria for Predicting Effects of Potential Accidents
Summary
Chapter 15. Electrochemical Engineering
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Electrochemistry
15.3 Principles of Electrochemical Engineering
15.4 Lead-Acid Batteries
15.5 The ragone chart
15.6 Electrochemical Series
15.7 Advanced Batteries
15.8 Fuel Cells
15.9 Ultracapacitors
Summary
Chapter 16. Green Energy Engineering
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Solar Energy
16.3 Other “Green” Energy Sources
PART 3: Hands-On
Chapter 17. Introduction to Engineering Design
17.1 Introduction
17.2 The nature of engineering design
17.3 Design problems vs. homework problems
17.4 Benefits of a hands-on design project
17.5 Qualities of a good designer
17.6 How to manage a design project
17.7 Two Ground Rules for Design
17.8 The Need for a Systematic Approach
17.9 Steps in the engineering design process
17.10 Hands-On Design Exercise: “The Tower”
Chapter 18. Design Step 1. Defining the Problem
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Problem definition
18.3 List of Specifications
18.4 Design Milestone: Clarification of the Task
Chapter 19. Design Step 2. Generation of Alternative Concepts
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Brainstorming
19.3 Concept Sketching
19.4 Hands-on design exercise: “the tube”
19.5 Research-Based Strategies for Promoting Creativity
19.6 Functional Decomposition for Complex Systems
19.7 Design Milestone: Generation of Alternatives
Chapter 20. Design Step 3. Evaluation of Alternatives and Selection of a Concept
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Minimize the information content of the design
20.3 Maintain the Independence of Functional Requirements
20.4 Design for ease of manufacture
20.5 Design for Robustness
20.6 Design for adjustability
20.7 Hands-On Design Exercise: “Waste Ball”
20.8 The Decision Matrix
20.9 Design milestone: evaluation of alternatives
Chapter 21. Design Step 4. Detailed Design
21.1 Introduction
21.2 Analysis
21.3 Experiments
21.4 Models
21.5 Detailed Drawings
21.6 Design Milestone: Detailed Design
Chapter 22. Design Step 5. Design Defense
22.1 Introduction
22.2 How to prepare an oral defense
22.3 Design Milestone: Oral Design Defense
Chapter 23. Design Step 6. Manufacturing and Testing
23.1 Introduction
23.2 Manufacturing and Testing Strategies
23.3 Materials
23.4 Joining Methods
23.5 Useful Hand Tools
23.6 Design Milestone: Design for Manufacture Assessment I
23.7 Design Milestone: Design for Manufacture Assessment II
Chapter 24. Design Step 7. Performance Evaluation
24.1 Introduction
24.2 Individual performance testing
24.3 The final competition
24.4 Design Milestone: Individual Performance Testing
Chapter 25. Design Step 8. Design Report
25.1 Introduction
25.2 Organization of the report
25.3 Writing guidelines
25.4 Design Milestone: Design Report
Chapter 26. Examples of Design Competitions
26.1 Introduction
26.2 Design competition example 1. a bridge too far
26.3 Design milestone solutions for “a bridge too far”
26.4 Official rules for the “a bridge too far” design competition
26.5 Design competition example 2. mars meteorite retriever challenge
26.6 Some Design Milestones for the “Mars Meteorite Retriever Challenge”
26.7 Official Rules for the “Mars Meteorite Retriever Challenge” Design Competition
Chapter 27. Closing Remarks on the Important Role of Design Projects
Index
Philip Kosky
Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Union College, Schenectady, N.Y., USA; formerly Staff Scientist, GE Research Laboratory, Niskayuna, N.Y., USA
Robert Balmer
Mechanical Engineering Professor Emeritus,University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee; Dean Emeritus, Engineering and Computer Science, Union College, Schenectady NY
William Keat
Professor Mechanical Engineering, Union College, Schenectady, N.Y., USA
George Wise
Formerly Adjunct Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Union College, Schenectady, N.Y., USA; also Technical Staff and Communication Specialist, GE Research Laboratory, Niskayuma, N.Y., USA
"This book introduces students to the profession and practice of engineering. In Part 1, called "Minds-on," the introduction covers principles and ideas. It describes engineering in general and devotes chapters to several specific disciplines of engineering, including mechanical, civil, electrical, and electrochemical." --Mechanical Engineering Magazine