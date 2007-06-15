Exploding a Myth - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781904275305

Exploding a Myth

1st Edition

Conventional Wisdom or Scientific Truth?

Authors: Jeremy Dunning-Davies
Paperback ISBN: 9781904275305
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 15th June 2007
Page Count: 256
Description

In this book Jeremy Dunning-Davies deals with the influence that "conventional wisdom" has on science, scientific research and development. He sets out to 'explode' the mythical conception that all scientific topics are open for free discussion and argues that no-one can openly raise questions about relativity, dispute the 'Big Bang' theory, or the existence of black holes, which all seem to be accepted facts of science rather than science fiction.

In today's modern climate with "Britain's radioactive refuse heap already big enough to fill the Royal Albert Hall" (Edmund Conway, Economics Editor The Daily Telegraph 28.11.06), it is alarming that there are potential advances in hadronic mechanics which could conceivably pave the way for new clean energies and even a safe in-house method for the disposal of nuclear waste, that have not even been considered by the present establishment. These examples are from the field of physics but there can be little doubt that outside factors have affected the progress of most, if not all, branches of science for many years. Factors other than purely scientific ones still appear to be exerting tremendous influences on progress in a wide variety of fields. Is it too idealistic or naïve to expect that science should remain pure and stay unaffected by such factors? Dr Dunning-Davies presents a beautifully written argument that if science is to progress, and be of any real use, these external factors must be held at bay.

Key Features

  • Investigates the influence that "conventional wisdom" has on science, scientific research and development

Readership

Anyone interested in philosophy and science

Table of Contents

Einstein’s biggest blunder? Einstein’s theories of relativity; Big bang theory – controversial or not? The Schwartzchild solution and black holes; Hadronic mechanics; Conventional wisdom - some modern case studies: Black hole entropy; The Tsallis entropy; The inflationary scenario; String theory; Some final thoughts; Epilogue.

About the Author

Jeremy Dunning-Davies

Jeremy Dunning-Davies, University of Hull, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Hull, UK

Reviews

Are all scientists really candid about their researches, or are they sometimes swayed by considerations which are definitely not in the true spirit of science? It may well be so, and in this book Professor Dunning-Davies, a distinguished academic, asks some questions that certainly need answering., Sir Patrick Moore, CBE, FRS
A must-read for anyone concerned about dangerous anti-scientific influences in our time, including those masquerading as scientific.”, Prof. Stein Johansen, Ph.D. Philosophy of Science, Norway
Daring to take on the Establishment almost single-handedly, the author attempts a brave stance. ...The book is a stimulating, sometimes passionate, challenge.”, The Observatory Magazine

