ExpertDDx: Musculoskeletal - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323524834, 9780323548199

ExpertDDx: Musculoskeletal

2nd Edition

Authors: Kirkland W. Davis Donna G Blankenbaker
eBook ISBN: 9780323548199
eBook ISBN: 9780323548182
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323524834
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th October 2017
Page Count: 968
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Quickly determine an accurate diagnosis for virtually any musculoskeletal problem you’re likely to see with the practical assistance of ExpertDDx: Musculoskeletal, second edition, by Drs. Kirkland W. Davis and Donna G. Blankenbaker. More than 200 expert differential diagnosis lists based on imaging findings, clinical presentation, and anatomical location are organized according to likelihood of occurrence. Each includes at least eight clear, sharp, succinctly annotated images; a list of diagnostic possibilities sorted as common, less common, and rare but important; and brief, bulleted text offering helpful diagnostic clues.

Key Features

  • Includes all pertinent modalities—digital radiography, CT, MR, and ultrasound—focusing on quick reference for busy radiologists at the point of care

Table of Contents

ANATOMY BASED

Flat Bones

Flat Bones, Focally Expanded or Bubbly Lesion

Flat Bones, Permeative Lesion

Long Bone, Epiphyseal

Long Bone, Epiphyseal: Irregular or Stippled

Long Bone, Epiphyseal, Overgrowth/Ballooning

Long Bone, Epiphysis, Sclerosis/Ivory

Long Bone, Epiphyseal/Apophyseal/Subchondral Lytic Lesion

Long Bone, Metaphyseal

Long Bone, Metaphyseal Bands & Lines

Long Bone, Metaphyseal Cupping

Long Bone, Metaphyseal Fraying

Long Bone, Central Metaphyseal Lesion, Nonaggressive

Long Bone, Central Metaphyseal Lesion, Aggressive

Long Bone, Metaphyseal Lesion, Bubbly

Long Bone, Eccentric Metaphyseal Lesion, Nonaggressive

Long Bone, Eccentric Metaphyseal Lesion, Aggressive

Long Bone, Cortically Based Metaphyseal Lesion

Long Bone, Surface (Juxtacortical) Lesion

Long Bone, Metadiaphyseal

Long Bone, Central Diaphyseal Lesion, Nonaggressive

Long Bone, Diaphyseal Lesion, Aggressive: Adult

Long Bone, Diaphyseal Lesion, Aggressive: Child

Long Bone, Aggressive Diaphyseal Lesion With Endosteal Thickening

Long Bone, Cortically Based Diaphyseal Lesion, Sclerotic

Long Bone, Cortically Based Diaphyseal Lesion, Lytic

Long Bone, Diffuse Cortical/Endosteal Thickening

Tibial Metadiaphyseal Cortically Based Lesion

Long Bone, Undertubulation

Long Bone, Overtubulation

Lone Bone, Growth Plate

Growth Plate, Premature Physeal Closure

Growth Plate, Widened Physis

Periosteum

Periosteum: Aggressive Periostitis

Periosteum: Solid Periostitis

Periosteum: Bizarre Horizontal Periosteal Reaction

Periosteum: Periostitis Multiple Bones/Acropachy, Adult

Periosteum: Periostitis Multiple Bones, Child"

Joint Based

Arthritis With Normal Bone Density

Arthritis With Osteopenia

Arthritis With Productive Changes

Erosive Arthritis

Mixed Erosive/Productive Arthritis

Arthritis With Large Subchondral Cysts

Atrophic Joint Destruction

Arthritis Mutilans

Neuropathic Osteoarthropathy

Arthritis With Preserved Cartilage Space

Widened Joint Space

Ankylosis

Calcified Intraarticular Body/Bodies

Chondrocalcinosis

Periarticular Calcification

MCP-Predominant Arthritis

IP-Predominant Arthritis

Monoarthritis

Intraarticular Mass

Arthroplasty With Lytic/Cystic Lesions

Shoulder Girdle and Upper Arm

Clavicle Lesions, Nonarticular

Distal Clavicular Resorption

Proximal Humerus, Erosion Medial Metaphysis

Glenohumeral Malalignment

Anterosuperior Labral Variations/Pathology

Fluid Collections About the Shoulder

Elbow and Forearm

Radial Dysplasias/Aplasia

Forearm Deformity

Wrist and Hand

Carpal Cystic/Lytic Lesions

Abnormal Radiocarpal Angle

Fingers and Toes

Arachnodactyly

Soft Tissue Mass in Finger

Acro-osteolysis

Acro-osteosclerosis

Phalangeal Cystic/Lytic Lesions

Sesamoiditis

Short Metacarpal/Metatarsal

Ulnar Deviation (MCP Joints)

Swelling & Periostitis of Digit (Dactylitis)

Intevertebral Disc

Lesions Crossing Disc Space

Discal Mineralization

Paraspinal Abnormalities

Ossification/Calcification Anterior to C1

Paravertebral Ossification and Calcification

Linear Ossification Along Anterior Spine

Vertebral Shape

Bullet-Shaped Vertebra/Anterior Vertebral Body Beaking

Congenital & Acquired Childhood Platyspondyly

Fish (Biconcave) or H-Shaped Vertebra

Squaring of One or More Vertebra

Vertebral Lesions

Vertebral Body Sclerosis

Spinal Osteophytes

Lesions Originating in Vertebral Body

Lesions Originating in Posterior Elements

Ribs

Rib Notching, Inferior

Rib Notching, Superior

Solitary Rib Lesion

Pelvis

Sacroiliitis, Bilateral Symmetric

Sacroiliitis, Bilateral Asymmetric

Sacroiliitis, Unilateral

Symphysis Pubis With Productive Changes/Fusion

Symphysis Pubis, Widening

Supraacetabular Iliac Destruction

Hip and Thigh

Protrusio Acetabuli

Coxa Magna Deformity

Hip Labral Tears, Etiology

Knee and Lower Leg

Enlargement of Intercondylar Notch Distal Femur

Patellar Lytic Lesions

Tibial Bowing

Fluid Collections About the Knee

Popliteal Mass, Extraarticular

Alterations in Meniscal Size

Genu Valgum (Knock Knees)

Genu Varum (Bow Leg Deformity)

Foot and Ankle

Achilles Tendon Thickening/Enlargement

Calcaneal Erosions, Posterior Tubercle

Retrocalcaneal Bursitis

Soft Tissue Mass in Foot

Talar Beak

Tarsal Cystic/Lytic Lesions

IMAGE BASED 

Radiograph/CT, Osseous

Polyostotic Lesions, Adult

Polyostotic Lesions, Child

Solitary Geographic Lytic Lesions

Sclerotic Bone Lesion, Solitary

Sclerotic Bone Lesions, Multiple

Sclerotic Lesion With Central Lucency

Sequestration

Target Lesions of Bone

Matrix-Containing Bone Lesions

Benign Osseous Lesions That can Appear Aggressive

Metastases to Bone

Generalized Increased Bone Density, Adult

Generalized Increased Bone Density, Child

Sclerosing Dysplasias

Hypertrophic Callus Formation

Bone within Bone Appearance

Osteopenia

Osteoporosis, Generalized

Regional Osteoporosis

Cortical Tunneling

Pseudoarthrosis

Enthesopathy

Tendon & Ligamentous Ossification

Bone Age, Advanced

Bone Age, Delayed

Radiograph/CT, Soft Tissue

Soft Tissue Ossification

Nodular Calcification

Linear and Curvilinear Calcification

Soft Tissue Neoplasm Containing Calcification

MR, Osseous

Bone Marrow Edema Syndromes (Proximal Femur)

Subchondral Edema-Like Signal

Abnormal Epiphyseal Marrow Signal

Increased Marrow Fat

Marrow Hyperplasia

Bone Lesions With Fluid/Fluid Levels

MR, Soft Tissue

Lesion With Bright T1 Signal

Soft Tissue Lesion With Predominately Low T1 & T2 Signal

Soft Tissue Lesion With Fluid/Fluid Levels

Target Lesion of Soft Tissues

Cystic Mass

Subcutaneous Mass

Enlarged Muscle

Muscle Atrophy

Intermuscular Edema

Tenosynovitis/Tenosynovial Fluid

Enlarged Peripheral Nerves

MR, Joint

Intraarticular Low Signal Material, All Sequences

Ultrasound

Anechoic Mass

Hypoechoic Mass

Nuclear Medicine

Photopenic Lesions & False-Negative Scans

Soft Tissue Uptake on Bone Scan

Superscan

CLINICALLY BASED 

Shoulder and Upper Arm

Painful or Enlarged Sternoclavicular Joint

Rotator Cuff Symptoms

Shoulder Instability

Anteroinferior Labral/Capsule Injury

Nerve Entrapment, Shoulder

Elbow and Forearm

Elbow Deformities in Children and Young Adults

Lateral Elbow Pain

Medial Elbow Pain

Olecranon Bursitis

Nerve Entrapment, Elbow & Wrist

Wrist and Hand

Wrist Clicking/Clunking/Instability

Ulnar-Sided Wrist Pain

Radial-Sided Wrist Pain

Pelvis, Hip, and Thigh

Groin/Hip Pain

Lateral Hip Pain

Snapping Hip

Hip Impingement

Thigh Pain

Nerve Entrapment, Lower Extremity

Hip Pain, Elderly Patient

Painful Hip Replacement

Knee and Leg

Anterior Knee Pain

Medial Knee Pain

Calf Pain

Painful Knee Replacement

Ankle and Foot

Anterior Ankle Pain/Impingement

Medial Ankle Pain

Lateral Ankle Pain

Heel Pain

Pain in the Ball of the Foot

Pes Planovalgus (Flatfoot)

Cavus Foot Deformity

Congenital Foot Deformity

Diabetic Foot Complications

Spine

Painful Scoliosis

Systemic Disease

Arthritis in Teenager

Anemia With Musculoskeletal Manifestations

Osteonecrosis

Heterotopic Ossification

Rickets & Osteomalacia

Soft Tissue Contractures

Short Limb, Unilateral

Hemihypertrophy

Focal Gigantism/Macrodactyly

Dwarfism With Major Spine Involvement

Dwarfism With Short Extremities

Dwarfism With Short Ribs

Dwarfism With Horizontal Acetabular Roof

Details

No. of pages:
968
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323548199
eBook ISBN:
9780323548182
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323524834

About the Author

Kirkland W. Davis

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology, Musculoskeletal Imaging and Intervention, Department of Radiology, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, Madison, Wisconsin

Donna G Blankenbaker

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology, Musculoskeletal Imaging and Intervention, Department of Radiology, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, Madison, Wisconsin

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.